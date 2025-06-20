Quad Cities Opens Second Half Victorious with Win over Lugnuts

Davenport, Iowa - After losing out on a playoff berth Thursday, Quad Cities evened its six-game series and opened the second half of the 2025 Midwest League season with an 8-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts at Modern Woodmen Park.

Both teams scratched across runs in the first inning, as former River Bandit Jared Dickey poked an RBI-single to left-center field in the top half, but immediately saw Chris Brito tie the game 1-1 with an RBI-single of his own in the bottom half.

Quad Cities starter Logan Martin worked scorelessly over the remainder of his 5.0-inning start and retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced after Dickey's go-ahead swing.

11 of the River Bandits' 12 hits came against Lugnuts starter Nathan Dettmer, who gave out back-to-back inning-opening singles and a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the second. Sam Kulasingam bounced into a double play for the first two outs of the frame, but scored go-ahead base runner Carter Frederick from third in the process. Daniel Vazquez then delivered an RBI-single to push Quad Cities up 3-1.

Dettmer completed a scoreless third, but ran into more two-out trouble in the fourth, walking Kulasingam to prolong the inning before Vazquez's third single of the night and Callan Moss's RBI-knock that extended the Bandits' lead to 4-1.

Quad Cities' hit parade carried into the fifth with four consecutive hits, including Carson Roccaforte's second two-run homer of the week, and team-leading seventh of the season. Frederick and Canyon Brown followed with a single and a double respectively to knock Dettmer out of the game without recording an out in the frame.

Tom Reisnger helped his starter complete the inning, but not before Kulasingam stretched his team's lead to 7-1 with a run-scoring groundout.

After Jacob Widener tossed a scoreless sixth in relief of Martin and a Lugnuts error allowed the Bandits an eighth run in the sixth, Mauricio Veliz closed out the remaining three frames on the mound for Quad Cities. The right-hander allowed a solo shot to Rodney Green Jr., but struck out the side in the ninth to secure a nine-out save, his first of the season.

For the second-straight outing, Martin (6-3) earned the win with a 5.0-inning one-run showing and allowed just three Lugnuts base runners while striking out three. Dettmer (1-4) was saddled with the loss, surrendering seven runs in 4.0 frames.

With the series tied two games apiece, Quad Cities and Lansing return to Modern Woodmen Park for game five of the set Saturday and send Felix Arronde (2-4, 3.16) to the hill opposite Corey Avant (2-3, 3.67). First pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm.







