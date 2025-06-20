Rattlers Drop Second Half Opener 5-2 to Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Marco Dinges provided the power again for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, but the West Michigan Whitecaps wound up with the 5-2 win on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark. The Whitecaps had a 4-0 lead before Dinges struck with a monstrous home run and added an insurance run after the blast by the Rattlers catcher to win the second half opener for both teams.

West Michigan (45-21 overall, 1-0 second half) took the lead in the bottom of the third. Seth Stephenson reached on one-out, infield single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Kevin McGonigle doubled to center to drive in Stephenson and took third on an error on the play. Max Clark drove in McGonigle with a sacrifice fly for the 2-0 lead.

Wisconsin (34-32, 0-1) had one hit against West Michigan starter Rayner Castillo. Jadher Areinamo doubled with one out in the top of the fourth to move his hitting streak to nine games. Castillo walked Blake Burke on a 3-2 pitch to put the tying runs on base. However, Castillo got out of the inning when Marco Dinges grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Luke Gold doubled the lead for the Whitecaps with a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.

Castillo left after getting the second out in the top of the sixth. He walked one and struck out four on 63 pitches.

The Rattlers got on the board against reliever Ty Mattison in the top of the seventh. Areinamo walked to start the inning. Dinges was up with one out and he pulverized a pitch from Mattison past the flagpole beyond the wall in center for a two-run homer. Dinges has homered in all three games in this series and has six in 25 games since joining the Rattlers.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Whitecaps got one of those runs back. Patrick Lee started the inning with a single, stole second, stole third, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bennett Lee.

The Whitecaps bullpen closed out the game with a perfect eighth from CJ Weins and a perfect ninth from Colin Fields to give them a 2-1 lead in the series.

Wisconsin was held to three hits by West Michigan for the second game in a row. On Friday, the Rattlers had one at bat with a runner in scoring position.

The teams continue the series on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark. Ryan Birchard (2-3, 4.08) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Joe Miller (4-2, 2.72) is the announced starting pitcher for the Whitecaps. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:45pm.

R H E

WIS 000 000 200- 2 3 1

WMI 002 200 10x - 5 6 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Marco Dinges (6th, 1 on in 7th inning off Ty Mattison, 2 out)

WMI:

Luke Gold (4th, 1 on in 4th inning off Sam Garcia, 2 out)

WP: Rayner Castillo (2-3)

LP: Sam Garcia (1-2)

SAVE: Colin Fields (2)

TIME: 2:00

ATTN: 6,579







