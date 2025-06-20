Culpepper Transferred to AA Wichita
June 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. INF Kaelen Culpepper has been transferred to AA Wichita from Cedar Rapids. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with 12 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues a six-game series in Beloit tonight at 6:05.
