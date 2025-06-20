TinCaps Game Information: June 20 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

June 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (31-34, 0-0) @ Dayton Dragons (21-44, 0-0)

Friday, June 20 | Day Air Ballpark | 7:05 PM | Game 65 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (1-6, 5.82 ERA) vs. RHP Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.32 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps closed out the first half of the season with their largest win of the season, taking down the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 12-1.

FRESH RESET: Friday night begins the second half of the season in the Midwest League. West Michigan clinched the first-half title in the East Division last week while Cedar Rapids clinched the West Division on the final day. The standings reset today with two playoff spots still up for grabs.

CLOSING IT OUT WITH A CLOBBERING: The TinCaps ended the first half with their largest margin of victory this season, taking down Dayton 12-1. Behind 11 hits, including six extra-base hits, the 'Caps scored double-digit runs for the sixth time this season and first since May 11 (31 games).

STABLE SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen has dominated Dayton this season. After retiring the final eight batters of the game Thursday, Fort Wayne's pen has a 1.87 ERA in 62 2/3 innings (14 games) against the Dragons. A perfect 5-0 record with three saves, 'Cap relievers have struck out 76 while holding Dayton hitters to a .133 batting average against, the lowest against any opponent. Winning 5 of 6 from April 29 to May 4 at Parkview Field, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

SPARKPLUG FOR THE OFFENSE: TinCaps infielder Brandon Butterworth had his third three-hit game of the season on Thursday. Going 3-for-4, tying him with Rosman Verdugo with 13 multi-hit games, Butterworth capitalized on his speed with his Midwest League-leading fifth triple, along with an RBI infield single. The NC State grad is on a five-game hit streak, hitting .368 across the stretch.

SETTING THE TABLE WITH BUTTER: For the second time this season, Brandon Butterworth led off Tuesday night's game with a home run. On a 1-2 slider, Butterworth launched his fourth long ball of the season over the left-center wall. On April 27 in Lansing, the NC State grad drove the very first pitch of the game out of Jackson Field. This season, Butterworth has 10 extra-base hits when leading off an inning, leading the Midwest League.

WALKING ROSMAN: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo has walked 22 times in his last 19 games, holding a BB% of 26.5% throughout the stretch. The No. 24 Padres prospect walked four times in his first 77 plate appearances to begin the year. The 20-year-old is tied for the team lead with 13 multi-hit games, tied for fourth in the league with nine home runs, and tied for fifth with 25 extra-base hits.

BIRTHDAY BOY WITH A BASH: On his 22nd birthday, TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios cracked his seventh home run of the season. A 390-foot, 105 mph long ball to the opposite field, the three-run home run tacked on Karpathios' 28th, 29th, and 30th RBI of the campaign.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: Starting the scoring on Thursday, Jack Costello roped his second RBI double of the series, scoring two and continuing his red-hot June. Costello is 13-for-45 this month (.289) and has had nine hits in his first six games since the calendar flipped, hitting in 10 of 12 games played. Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers as well this year, batting .323 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

ANOTHER LONG BALL: TinCaps infielder Ethan Long had the only multi-hit effort Tuesday night. Following an opposite-field single in the seventh, Long crushed a slider in the eighth over the right-field wall for his fourth home run of the season. It is his second straight to the opposite field.

WELCOME TO THE FORT, RYAN JACKSON: In his High-A debut, Ryan Jackson garnered his first TinCaps walk, hit, run, and RBI in a matter of two innings. Following a walk and a run in the second inning, Jackson roped a two-run double down the left field line in the third to put Fort Wayne up 5-0. In 63 games this season, Jackson is hitting .297 with 20 extra-base hits.

SETTLING IN: TinCaps starting pitcher Isaiah Lowe is coming off his second-best performance of the season. Last Saturday against the South Bend Cubs, Lowe retired each of the first 10 batters he faced. Going five innings, Lowe struck out a season-high six, giving up one run. His best outing of the year came on May 3 against Dayton. The No. 10 Padres prospect struck out five in five scoreless, one-hit innings, helping the 'Caps shut out the Dragons.







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.