Bowser Brings Home a Win, Cubs Walk-off Captains, 5-4

June 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - With 6,528 packing Four Winds Field on Friday night, the South Bend Cubs gave their fans a game to remember. The Cubs (24-43) walked off the Lake County Captains (35-32) by a 5-4 score, as first baseman Drew Bowser delivered the game-winning single in the 10th inning. His swing brought the Cubs their first extra-inning walk-off of the season and a 1-0 start to the second half of Midwest League play.

In a game that was tight throughout, South Bend second baseman Jefferson Rojas made the opening statement in the fifth. The Cubs' leadoff hitter walloped the fifth pitch thrown by Lake County starter Yorman Gómez, clearing the fence in left field for his fifth home run of the season. The Rojas long ball was his first since May 11. Gómez would shut down the Cubs after that point, striking out nine across five innings of one-run baseball.

Coming off his complete game shutout in Fort Wayne, right-hander Erian Rodriguez made the start for South Bend. He worked around a lot of baserunning traffic early, allowing multiple hitters to reach in each of his first two scoreless innings. After Rojas and shortstop Cristian Hernandez combined for a highlight-reel double play in the third inning, the Captains got to Rodriguez in the fourth, batting around and scoring three runs. They started with two outs and the bases empty, taking the lead on a triple from left fielder Jonah Advincula and a single from third baseman Maick Collado.

Rodriguez did well to keep the Cubs within a 3-1 score after that point, striking out the side in the sixth inning to seal his second consecutive quality start. In the bottom half of the sixth, Lake County went to its bullpen and right-hander Robert Wegielnik, who easily recorded the first two outs. South Bend rallied, though, as left fielder Edgar Alvarez singled and right fielder Ivan Brethowr doubled to help load the bases. Bowser then stepped up and whacked a single to right-center on the first pitch, bringing home two runs to tie the game at 3-3.

Both teams left two runners on base in the seventh inning, as South Bend righty Johzan Oquendo and Lake County righty Dwayne Matos each put up zeros. Alvarez came close to a go-ahead extra-base hit with two outs, but his flyout landed on the warning track in right field. Lefty Evan Taylor came on for the Cubs in the eighth, punching out two in a 1-2-3 inning to keep the game tied up.

Lake County sent Matos back to the mound in the bottom of the eighth, and he allowed each of the first two Cubs he faced to reach. That forced a move to the bullpen for righty Kyle Scott, who allowed an infield single from center fielder Rafael Morel to load the bases. With one out, in stepped Rojas, who chopped a ball to third base. Collado elected to go for an inning-ending double play rather than throw out the go-ahead run at home, touching the bag at third but throwing wide of first. On his throwing error, the Cubs took a 4-3 lead.

Taylor returned to the mound in the top of the ninth, allowing the leadoff man, second baseman Christian Knapczyk, to reach scoring position on a single and error with nobody out. The southpaw would retire each of the next two batters as Knapczyk advanced to third, setting up a decisive battle with catcher Jacob Cozart. With the count full, Cozart lifted an inside fastball to the gap in left-center field, bringing in the tying run with a double. Taylor would strike out the next man he faced, and the game eventually moved on to extra innings.

South Bend called upon its best statistical reliever, right-hander Brayden Risedorph, for the top of the 10th inning. Risedorph entered the night with six scoreless appearances to start his High-A career, and his seventh was his best one yet. The 20th-rounder struck out all three hitters he opposed, leaving Lake County's automatic placement runner at second base and opening the door for his offense.

As Scott remained in the game for Lake County, the Cubs got the job done in the bottom of the 10th, using a double steal to put the winning run at third base with one out. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Bowser worked himself into a 3-1 count before ending the game with a single to shallow center field. Catcher Ariel Armas touched home with the winning run, giving the Cubs their second walk-off victory of the month and season.

With the series tied at two games apiece, South Bend and Lake County will square off again at 7:05 PM on Saturday. No. 18 Cubs prospect Ryan Gallagher will make the start against Captains lefty Matt Wilkinson.







