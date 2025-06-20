Chiefs Strikeout 13 Loons, Peoria Wins 7-1 in Second Half Opener

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (34-31) (0-1) were outmatched by Peoria Chiefs (27-39) (1-0) pitching, a 7-1 Chiefs win on a 76-degree cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Loons starter Wyatt Crowell spun 3.2 scoreless innings. The Dodgers 2023 fourth-round pick stranded five Peoria runners. Crowell struck out three Chiefs. Joel Ibarra inherited a runner on with two outs in the fourth but closed the frame forcing a popup.

- After leaving 15 on base last night and seven through the first four tonight, Peoria broke through. The Chiefs tallied five in the fifth.

- The top of the fifth began with three Peoria walks. Josh Kross hit a sac fly to drive in the first run. Next came two RBI singles from Miguel Villarroel and Brayden Jobert. After a strikeout, Won-Bin Cho glided a bloop two-run single into right field on a 2-2 pitch with two outs.

- Great Lakes got a run back in the fifth. Joe Vetrano walked on six pitches, and then Wilman Diaz hit a wall ball double to left-center field. It was the only run earned against Jason Savacool. The right-hander struck out seven across five innings.

- The Chiefs added two runs in the seventh, a two-run homer by Brayden Joebert. After that, Christian Romero and Carson Hobbs combined to retire the next eight in a row.

- The Loons offense left eight on base, five in the final four innings.

Mike Sirota walked twice and singled in the sixth. Sirota extended his hitting streak to nine games.

