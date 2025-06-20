Chiefs Cruise Past Loons in Second-Half Opener

June 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, MI - The Peoria Chiefs opened the second half of the season with a 7-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Friday, fueled by strong pitching and a five-run fifth inning.

It was a pitcher's duel early on. Great Lakes left-hander Wyatt Crowell tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three. On the Peoria side, Chiefs right-hander Jason Savacool was brilliant in his second High-A start. Savacool dealt five innings of one-run ball and tied a career high with seven strikeouts.

Loons right-hander Joel Ibarra recorded the final out of the fourth, but ran into trouble in the fifth inning. Three consecutive walks loaded the bases with no outs, prompting another call to the bullpen. Right-hander Christian Romano entered, and the first batter he faced, Josh Kross, delivered a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 1-0. Miguel Villarroel followed with an RBI single to right field, and Brayden Jobert added another run with a base hit through the right side. Moments later, Won-Bin Cho capped the rally with a two-run single to right field, bringing home Villarroel and Jobert to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Great Lakes got one back. With one on and one out, Wilman Diaz doubled to center field to drive in a run and make it 5-1. Savacool retired the next two batters before turning it over to the bullpen.

Right-handers D.J. Carpenter, Jawilme Ramirez, and Tyler Bradt combined to toss the final four innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six.

Peoria added on in the seventh inning. With a man on and one out, Jobert launched a two-run home run to right field, his fourth of the season, to make it 7-1. He finished the night 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

The Chiefs will look to even the series on Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST / 6:05 p.m. CDT, with right-hander Chen-Wei Lin scheduled to start for Peoria.







