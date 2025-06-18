Chiefs-Loons Canceled on Wednesday, Game Will Not be Rescheduled
June 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
MIDLAND, MI - Due to an ongoing threat of rain, Wednesday's game at Great Lakes has been canceled.
Tuesday's game will not be made up at any point this season. The two clubs will play as scheduled on Thursday in their first-half finale. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM EDT/6:05 PM CDT.
Right-hander Cade Winquest, who was slated to start for Peoria on Wednesday, is expected to take the ball on Thursday.
For more information, fans are encouraged to visit peoriachiefs.com.
