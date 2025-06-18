Kernels and Sky Carp Postponed Wednesday
June 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Beloit, WI - Wednesday's game, June 18, between the Kernels and the Sky Carp, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, June 19, with game one beginning at 4:05.
To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2025 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2025
- Dragons Rained-Out on Wednesday; Single-Game Thursday at 7:05 PM - Dayton Dragons
- Kernels and Sky Carp Postponed Wednesday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Sky Carp-Kernels Postponed - Beloit Sky Carp
- 'Caps and T-Rats Canceled - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Rattlers Rained Out in West Michigan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Chiefs-Loons Canceled on Wednesday, Game Will Not be Rescheduled - Peoria Chiefs
- Tonight's Loons Game Canceled - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 18 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- Beam Goes Seven, But River Bandits Blanked by Lugnuts in Series-Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Kernels and Sky Carp Postponed Wednesday
- Kernels Rally in Beloit, Best Sky Carp 5-4 in 10 Innings
- Soto Transferred to 60-Day IL; Amick's Rehab Assignment Transferred to Fort Myers
- Cedar Rapids' Late Rally Falls Short, Peoria Takes Series Finale 4-3
- Hall's Seven Shutout Innings Lead Kernels Past Chiefs, 8-0