TinCaps Game Information: June 18 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

June 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-34) @ Dayton Dragons (21-43)

Wednesday, June 18 | Day Air Ballpark | 7:05 PM | Game 65 of 132

LHP Harry Gustin (2-1, 2.29 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Montero (2-2, 3.89 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Despite putting the tying runner on base in the ninth, the TinCaps dropped their series opener, 6-4, against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) at Day Air Ballpark.

SANCHEZ OUT OF THE STABLE: TinCaps reliever Fernando Sanchez retired 11 of 12 batters faced in relief on Tuesday, not giving up a hit across 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The southpaw has not given up an earned run in 13 of his 15 outings this season with Fort Wayne and made three appearances with Double-A San Antonio after being transferred on April 29. Across 27 innings, Sanchez has a 2-1 record with one save and a 2.33 ERA.

SETTING THE TABLE WITH BUTTER: For the second time this season, Brandon Butterworth led off Tuesday night's game with a home run. On a 1-2 slider, Butterworth launched his fourth long ball of the season over the left-center wall. On April 27 in Lansing, the NC State grad drove the very first pitch of the game out of Jackson Field. This season, Butterworth has 10 extra-base hits when leading off an inning, leading the Midwest League.

COMEBACK 'CAPS: Avoiding a sweep on Sunday, the TinCaps have now come from behind in 14 of their 30 wins this season. 10 of those came in their first 13 wins. They have come back from as large as seven runs. Fort Wayne put the tying runner on the bases in the ninth Tuesday but could not prevail.

NEARING THE HALFWAY MARK: Thursday night marks the halfway point of the season in the Midwest League. West Michigan has clinched the first-half title in the East Division following their series in Lansing last week, while the West Division is still up for grabs. The standings will reset on Friday for the second half.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 15 outings following his second save of the season on Sunday. Across 17 1/3 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 22, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 3rd in the league with 4 wins, 9th in appearances with 20, and 12th amongst Midwest League relievers with 37 strikeouts, and is 10th in K% (34.3). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen gave up just 5 runs across 26 1/3 innings between April 29 and May 4 against Dayton. The 1.71 bullpen ERA ranked third in High-A for the week. Fort Wayne relievers struck out 30 while holding Dayton to a High-A low batting average of .114 (10-for-88). Winning 5 of 6, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons' hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

ROAD ROBERTS: TinCaps outfielder Kai Roberts reached twice Tuesday on a walk and single, continuing his torrid stretch on the road. This season, the No. 23 Padres prospect is hitting .310 (13-for-42) on the road with a double and six stolen bases. Roberts is 12 of 13 in stolen bases after setting the single-season and career stolen base records at Utah last spring.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: Keeping the 'Caps in the game Tuesday, Jack Costello rocketed an RBI double in the eighth, continuing his red-hot June. Costello is 12-for-41 this month (.293) and had nine hits in his first six games when the calendar flipped, and hits in nine of 11 games played. Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers as well this year, batting .323 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

ANOTHER LONG BALL: TinCaps infielder Ethan Long had the only multi-hit effort Tuesday night. Following an opposite-field single in the seventh, Long crushed a slider in the eighth over the right-field wall for his fourth home run of the season. It is his second straight to the opposite field.

EL MUTANTE DOING EL MUTANTE THINGS: In the series opener, Leo De Vries extended a comeback effort with a 10-pitch walk in the ninth. Last week against South Bend, the No. 1 Padres prospect reached four of five times at the plate. Going 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch, De Vries smashed his fifth home run of the season. Crushing at 106 mph off the bat, the No. 3 prospect in baseball clobbered it 369 feet to right-center field. De Vries drew three walks in Sunday's win and collected a base hit as well. On June 7 against Beloit, he walked four times, tying a franchise record.







