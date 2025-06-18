Beam Goes Seven, But River Bandits Blanked by Lugnuts in Series-Opener

Davenport, Iowa - Despite a career-long 7.0-inning start from Drew Beam, the Quad Cities River Bandits fell to the Lansing Lugnuts, affiliate of the Athletics, 3-0 in the first game of a six-game set at Modern Woodmen Park.

With two games remaining in the first half, the loss drops the River Bandits into a tie with the Cedar Rapids Kernels for first place in the Midwest League West Division and without control of their own destiny as the Kernels own the tiebreaker for the postseason spot.

After a 77-minute rain delay, the Lugnuts got their only run against Beam in the first inning, as Joshua Kuroda-Grauer drilled the second pitch of the contest into center field for a single. Following Kuroda-Grauer's steal of second, Nate Nakil's single advanced the Lansing leadoff man to third. Former River Bandit Jared Dickey put the visitors ahead 1-0, connecting on a sacrifice-fly.

The game would not feature another run for the subsequent seven innings. Lansing starter Jake Garland held the Bandits at bay with 6.2-scoreless innings of three-hit, three-strikeout ball. Beam was equally as effective, posting Quad Cities' first 7.0-inning performance of the season, including a pair of strikeouts.

With the Lugnuts still clinging to a 1-0 lead in the sixth, an opportunity appeared for Quad Cities. Bryan Gonzalez led off the frame with a double, but ran into an out on Canyon Brown's sacrifice bunt attempt. Brown would reach and later advance to third on a Garland wild pitch, but after Erick Torres drew a walk and stole second, Garland got Sam Kulasingam to ground out to end the inning and preserve the Lansing lead.

Blaze Pontes relieved Garland in the seventh and helped the starter finish the frame unscathed, but in the eighth, a Brown single and back-to-back walks to Torres and Daniel Vazquez loaded the bases. The Midwest League saves leader Mark Adamiak was brought in to get out of the jam and did just that, striking out Kulasingam and getting Callan Moss to bounce out to end the threat.

Dickey's RBI-triple and Ryan Lasko's RBI-single off Jesus Rios provided Adamiak a pair of insurance runs in the top of the ninth, but the 3-0 cushion would be more than enough for the right-hander, who struck out a pair as part of a scoreless bottom half.

Garland (3-2) earned the win for Lansing, while Beam (4-5) was saddled with the loss for Quad Cities. Adamiak earned his league-best 11th save of the season- his eighth-straight successfully converted opportunity.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of the set and the penultimate contest of the 2025 first half tomorrow night. Josh Hansell (0-1, 3.50) is slated to get the start opposite 19-year-old Steven Echavarria (2-3, 4.88) who gets the start for Lansing. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







