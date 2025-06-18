'Caps and T-Rats Canceled

June 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The second game of the West Michigan Whitecaps six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was canceled Wednesday after heavy rain poured through Comstock Park.

Constant rain moved through West Michigan beginning in the late morning hours and continued throughout the day, ultimately forcing the postponement out of respect for the health and safety of the participating players. Any fans who had a ticket to Wednesday's game, it can be exchanged at the ballpark box office for any 2025 home game, subject to availability.

The Whitecaps and Timber Rattlers will not make up the canceled contest. On Thursday, West Michigan is expected to send lefty Andrew Sears to the mound - who has been dominant to start the month of June - throwing 9.2 scoreless innings while allowing just six hits and six walks while striking out 13 opposing hitters. Meanwhile, Wisconsin counters with fellow southpaw Anthony Flores.

UP NEXT

Thursday's contest between the Whitecaps and Timber Rattlers marks the final game of the 2025 first-half and takes place from LMCU Ballpark at 6:35 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







