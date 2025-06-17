Lange Posts Scoreless Inning in 'Caps Loss

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Lange posted a scoreless inning as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment, but the West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't get the bats going, falling to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 10-2 in front of 6,385 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Lange, who was an integral part of the Tigers' bullpen in 2023, posting 26 saves that season and becoming the American League Reliever of the Month that May, looked strong in his first 2025 appearance, inducing two groundouts before concluding the first inning with a strikeout. Meanwhile, West Michigan finished with just four hits and 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the 10-2 loss.

West Michigan scored to open the ballgame as Josue Briceño plated Kevin McGonigle with an RBI single to put the 'Caps in front 1-0 in the first. Both teams added solo homers in the second inning from Timber Rattlers designated hitter Marco Dinges and 'Caps outfielder Austin Murr - giving West Michigan the 2-1 edge. Wisconsin then rolled to six runs across the fourth, fifth, and sixth frames - featuring a two-run triple by shortstop Eduardo Garcia and a two-run double by Yhoswar Garcia - storming out to a 7-2 lead. West Michigan managed just one base hit through the final seven innings as Wisconsin plated an additional three runs in the eighth - highlighted by a two-run single by second baseman Jadher Arienamo - who finished with four RBI - putting the finishing touches on the 10-2 loss.

The Timber Rattlers improve to 34-30 on the season, while the Whitecaps fall to 43-21. Timber Rattlers starting pitcher Jaron DeBerry (2-1) secures his second win, allowing two runs through five innings with six strikeouts. Meanwhile, Whitecaps reliever Max Alba (1-3) suffers his third loss - allowing four runs through four innings pitched. Tuesday's 10-2 loss marks the first time West Michigan pitchers have allowed double-digit runs in a single game this year.

Wednesday's game from LMCU Ballpark also doubles as the penultimate game of the 2025 first-half and takes place from LMCU Ballpark at 6:35 pm. Lefty Andrew Sears is slated to start for West Michigan against Wisconsin righty Stiven Cruz. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







