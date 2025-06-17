TinCaps Transactions and Game Information: June 17 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, June 17, 2025

- Infielder Jose Sanabria transferred to the Arizona Complex League

- Infielder Ryan Jackson transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore

- Outfielder Jake Snider transferred to Double-A Lake Elsinore

Fort Wayne TinCaps (30-33) @ Dayton Dragons (20-43)

Tuesday, June 17 | Day Air Ballpark | 7:05 PM | Game 64 of 132

RHP Ian Koenig (2-3, 6.08 ERA) vs. LHP Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 4.85 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps celebrated Father's Day with a series-finale win over the South Bend Cubs, 5-4.

SNIDER ON THE MOVE: On Tuesday, the Padres promoted TinCap outfielder Jake Snider to Double-A San Antonio. Snider had reached base in 27 of his last 29 games prior to the promotion and was a .344 hitter in June after being reinstated from the Development List. The 27-year-old led off once all season before three times in the top of the order last week. Snider had four hits and reached five times in Saturday's doubleheader.

WALK PARTY: On Sunday, in their series finale, the TinCaps drew a season-high 11 walks against South Bend. All five runs scored after reaching on a walk.

COMEBACK 'CAPS: Avoiding a sweep on Sunday, the TinCaps have now come from behind in 14 of their 30 wins this season. 10 of those came in their first 13 wins. They have come back from as large as seven runs. The offense found a way to plate two key runs in the seventh inning in the 5-4 victory. Patience was the theme once again in the series finale, as the TinCaps scored those two runs on five walks and two sac flies.

NEARING THE HALFWAY MARK: Thursday night marks the halfway point of the season in the Midwest League. West Michigan has clinched the first-half title in the East Division following their series in Lansing last week, while the West Division is still up for grabs. The standings will reset on Friday for the second half.

DAZZLING DEBUT: Left-handed starter Luis Gutierrez made his TinCap and High-A debut on Sunday against South Bend. The 21-year-old was sharp, allowing one earned run in six innings of work. He retired 12 of the last 13 batters that he faced and walked just one. Gutierrez had two fantastic starts in Lake Elsinore to begin June, including eight scoreless innings that he threw against the Stockton Ports (A's affiliate) on June 1.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 15 outings following his second save of the season on Sunday. Across 17 1/3 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 22, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 3rd in the league with 4 wins, 9th in appearances with 20, and 12th amongst Midwest League relievers with 37 strikeouts, and is 10th in K% (34.3). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

SLAYING DRAGONS: The TinCaps bullpen gave up just 5 runs across 26 1/3 innings between April 29 and May 4 against Dayton. The 1.71 bullpen ERA ranked third in High-A for the week. Fort Wayne relievers struck out 30 while holding Dayton to a High-A low batting average of .114 (10-for-88). Winning 5 of 6, the TinCaps bullpen retired 16 Dragons' hitters in a row on back-to-back nights to begin the series.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: Last Tuesday, Jack Costello hit his second home run in as many games and fifth of the season. He added two more base knocks later on in the contest, continuing his red-hot June. Costello is 11-for-37 this month (.297) and had nine hits in his first six games when the calendar flipped. Costello is crushing left-handed pitchers as well this year, batting .333 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

EL MUTANTE DOING EL MUTANTE THINGS: In the series opener against South Bend, Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries reached four of five times at the plate. Going 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch, De Vries smashed his fifth home run of the season. Crushing at 106 mph off the bat, the No. 3 prospect in baseball clobbered it 369 feet to right-center field. De Vries drew three walks in Sunday's win and collected a base hit as well. On June 7 against Beloit, he walked four times, tying a franchise record.

HOME TOWN KID GIVING BACK: On his off day from the Detroit Tigers, North Side High School alum Zach McKinstry spent time back in his hometown of Fort Wayne for the second annual Zach McKinstry Youth Baseball Camp. Held at Carrington Field, McKinstry held the camp for ages 6-13 and helped show the basics of baseball. He is currently third in Major League Baseball with 7 triples.







