Captain of the Week (6/10-6/15): Maick Collado

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of June 10 through 15, Lake County is recognizing 1B/3B Maick Collado as its 10th Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

From June 10 through 15, the 22-year-old led the Captains with a .529 on-base percentage, while tying the team lead in batting average (.429), hits (six), and doubles (two), while striking out just once in 17 plate appearances versus the Dayton Dragons. He also ranked second on the team in OPS (1.100) and slugging percentage (.571, tied).

The switch hitter is currently on a four-game hitting streak, during which he is batting .545 (6-for-11) with two doubles, an RBI, three walks to one strikeout, a .643 on-base percentage, a .727 slugging percentage, and a 1.370 OPS.

So far this season, Collado ranks top-10 on the Captains in doubles (seven, tied for seventh), hits (28, ninth), extra-base hits (eight, ninth), total bases (38, ninth), and RBI (12, 10th), batting .237 in his first 35 games this year.

Collado was assigned to Lake County's 2024 Opening Day roster, leading last year's Midwest League Championship team with 56 walks in 94 regular season games and ranking tied for fourth on the team with seven home runs. And with 70 hits and 45 RBI, he was one of five Captains to record at least 70 hits and 40 RBI last season. He also appeared in three games for Lake County during the 2024 Midwest League Playoffs, drawing a walk and scoring a run in the Captains' Game 2 victory over Dayton in the 2024 Midwest League East Division Championship Series.

Collado was signed by Cleveland as an international free agent on July 2, 2019 out of Santiago, Dominican Republic. In 269 regular season games with the Guardians organization, he has batted .250 with 230 hits, 44 doubles, 12 home runs, 130 RBI, 160 walks, 18 stolen bases, and a .704 OPS across the Dominican Summer League Indians Blue (2021), Arizona Complex League Guardians (2022), Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats (2023), and Lake County (2024-present).

He was named a 2022 ACL All-Star after ranking top-10 in the league in on-base percentage (.425, third), walks (24, tied for sixth), batting average (.310, 10th).

Collado will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will take on the South Bend Cubs in a six-game series. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Four Winds Field at Coveleski Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







