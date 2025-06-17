Chiefs Come up Short Despite Kross's Big Night

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, MI - The Peoria Chiefs fell 8-7 to the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday night at Dow Diamond, as a three-run eighth inning propelled the Loons to a comeback win in the series opener. Josh Kross drove in four runs and collected three hits in the loss.

Trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Loons put their first two batters on base. Joe Vetrano followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 7-6 and moved the tying and go-ahead runs into scoring position. After a strikeout, Carlos Rojas delivered a go-ahead, two-run single to right field to give Great Lakes an 8-7 lead.

Right-hander Cam Day shut the door in the ninth, retiring the Chiefs in order to earn the win. Day pitched the final three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three.

Great Lakes took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with RBIs from Mike Sirota, Zyhir Hope, and Kyle Nevin. Peoria responded in the second inning when Josh Kross launched a two-run homer to right following a leadoff walk to Ryan Campos to make it 3-2.

The Loons added a run in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Gerardo Salas issued a walk to Sirota, forcing in a run to make it 4-2. Salas bounced back to retire the next two batters and limit the damage. He went four innings, allowing six hits, four runs, and struck out five.

Peoria took its first lead in the third. Campos ripped a two-run double to right to tie the game at four, then scored on an RBI single from Kross to make it 5-4.

The game stayed that way until the sixth when Vetrano belted a leadoff solo home run to right to even the score at five.

In the seventh inning, Peoria briefly regained the lead. After a double and a walk put two aboard, Kross delivered again with an RBI single to make it 6-5. A bases-loaded walk to Zach Levenson extended the lead to 7-5 before the Loons rallied late.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT / 6:05 PM CDT. Right-hander Cade Winquest is the scheduled starter for Peoria.







