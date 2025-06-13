Hence Makes Rehab Start, Chiefs Fall Flat, 6-2

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Peoria Chiefs fell 6-2 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Jon Jon Gazdar tallied three hits in the loss, his third multi-hit game of the week and first three-hit performance.

Cardinals No. 3 prospect and right-hander Tink Hence made the start for Peoria on a rehab assignment. He threw 64 pitches across 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs, and striking out one. Hence topped out at 97 MPH in his second rehab outing.

Cedar Rapids opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Poncho Ruiz led off with a single, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on a one-out RBI single to right field by Kaelen Culpepper to make it 1-0.

The Kernels added another run in the fourth inning. Brandon Winokur drew a lead-off walk, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaime Ferrer to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the sixth inning, Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with one out on three walks, prompting a call to the bullpen. Tyler Bradt was replaced by D.J. Carpenter, who struck out the first batter he faced. But Ruiz followed with an infield single to drive in a run and push the score to 3-0.

An inning later, the Kernels broke it open. With one out and two aboard in the bottom of the seventh, Danny De Andrade launched a three-run homer to left field, extending the lead to 6-0.

Cedar Rapids pitching was sharp throughout. Starter Alejandro Hidalgo worked four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Left-hander Gabriel Yanez earned the win with two innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Right-handers Hunter Hoops and Eston Stull combined to pitch the final three innings.

The Chiefs avoided a shutout in the ninth inning. With two outs, Peoria strung together three straight singles. Won-Bin Cho drove in the first run with a ground ball to short, and Gazdar followed with a line drive RBI single to center, his third hit of the game, to make it 6-2. Stull induced a groundout to end the game and secure the win for Cedar Rapids.

Game Five of the series is set for Saturday, with Chen-Wei Lin slated to start for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







