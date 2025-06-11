Opportunistic Kernels Best Chiefs in Extras

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels recorded just four hits on Tuesday, but found a way to upend the Chiefs 7-6 in 10 innings.

Tied 6-6 in the 10th inning, the Chiefs went down in order in the top half before the Kernels loaded the bases with one out. Rayne Doncon then delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to right field, plating the winning run and sealing the comeback victory for Cedar Rapids.

Peoria jumped out to an early lead with a three-run second inning. Josh Kross led off the frame with a triple, and Chase Adkison followed with an RBI double to make it 1-0. Miguel Villarroel added an infield single to score Adkison, and Tre Richardson capped the inning with an RBI single to left, bringing in Villarroel for a 3-0 advantage.

Cedar Rapids answered in the bottom half. With two outs, a walk put a runner on base before Justin Connell doubled to center. A throwing error by center fielder Zach Levenson allowed the runner to score from first, cutting the lead to 3-1.

The score held until the sixth inning, thanks to a strong outing from Chiefs right-hander Darlin Saladin. The starter allowed just one hit and no earned runs while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings.

In the top of the sixth inning, Peoria added to its lead. With two in scoring position and two outs, Richardson reached on a throwing error by second baseman Kyle DaBarge, scoring the runner from third to make it 4-1.

The Kernels quickly responded in the bottom half. With one on and one out, Brandon Winokur launched a two-run homer to left-center, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

Peoria answered in the seventh inning with two more runs. With two outs and runners on first and second, Villarroel lined an RBI single to score Kross and make it 5-3. Ryan Campos followed and reached on a throwing error by pitcher Eston Stull, allowing another run to score and extending the Chiefs' lead to 6-3.

But the momentum shifted in the bottom of the seventh. After recording the first two outs, a walk kept the inning alive for Caden Kendle, who belted a two-run homer to left to pull Cedar Rapids within one.

In the eighth inning, the Kernels tied the game. With two on and one out, Jay Thomason lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, evening the score at 6-6.

Cedar Rapids' bullpen held strong down the stretch. Eston Stull, Jacob Kisting, and Paulshawn Pasqualotto combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. Pasqualotto earned the win.

The series continues Wednesday with a quick turnaround. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., with right-hander Gerardo Salas set to start for Peoria.







