Langenberg Is Lights Out, Kernels Blank Chiefs 6-0

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Ty Langenberg tossed six shutout innings, striking out three for his first win of the season, while the Cedar Rapids offense picked up ten hits in a 6-0 victory Wednesday afternoon.

After taking the series opener in ten innings on Tuesday, the Kernels got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday. Danny De Andrade tripled to lead off the inning, then Jaime Ferrer dropped an RBI single into right to make it 1-0 Cedar Rapids.

The Kernels' offense picked up again in the bottom of the fifth. Ferrer tripled to start the frame, then came home to score on a Poncho Ruiz RBI single to bring the score to 2-0. Caden Kendle followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position for Kaelen Culpepper, who smacked a single into left to plate both runs and make it 4-0.

The four runs of support were more than enough for Kernels starter Ty Langenberg, who shut down the Chiefs' offense. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings and struck out three hitters en route to his first win and quality start of the year.

In the last of the seventh, Cedar Rapids added some insurance. Justin Connell led off with a triple, and Ruiz followed with a walk. Kendle then lined a single to center to score Connell and make it 5-0. After Kyle DeBarge worked a walk to load the baes, De Andrade did the same to push a run across and extend the lead to 6-0.

Out of the Kernels' bullpen, Kade Bragg struck out three batters across two shutout innings of relief, and Nick Trabacchi pitched a scoreless ninth to bring home the 6-0 victory.

With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 34-24 on the season and 2-0 in the series against Peoria. Game three of the set is slated for 12:05 Thursday afternoon in the front end of a doubleheader. Chase Chaney starts game one opposite Cade Winquest. Jeremy Lee gets the start to follow in game two.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2025

