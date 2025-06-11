Loons End Wisconsin Win Streak

MIDLAND, MI - Eriq Swan pitched six innings of a seven-inning no-hitter for the Great Lakes Loons at South Bend on June 5. He had no problem following that performance when he faced the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday night at Dow Diamond. Swan allowed a run on two hits and two walks with a professional career-high eight strikeouts as the Loons beat Wisconsin 4-2.

Great Lakes (31-28) scored in the bottom of the second inning. Jake Gelof started the inning with an infield single and took second on an errant throw by shortstop Jadher Areinamo. Wisconsin starting pitcher Tyson Hardin struck out the next two batters. Then, Wilman Diaz doubled to right-center. Gelof scored before Diaz was thrown out at third base trying to stretch his hit into a triple.

Kyle Nevin knocked in two more runs for the Loons with a two-out double on a 2-2 pitch in the bottom of the third inning. Both runs were unearned. An error on a grounder to short off the bat of Mike Sirota put two runners on base with one out. Hardin retired Zhyir Hope on a slow tapper up the first baseline with the only play to first base. Hardin had struck out Nevin with runners at second and third with two outs back in the first inning, but Nevin made the most of his second chance.

An odd sequence of events led to the Loons scoring their fourth run. Josue DePaula was at first with one out after a walk from Hardin. DePaula was running on the pitch to Mike Sirota, who lined a triple to the gap in right-center. The Timber Rattlers deked DePaula into sliding headfirst into second base and into thinking the ball was caught. DePaula made a few steps back towards first before realizing the ball was not caught and resuming his trip around the bases and touching home plate as Sirota made it to third with a triple.

However, DePaula had not retouched second base after heading back to first base. Wisconsin was all set to appeal at second when play resumed. Then, Sirota broke for the plate before Hardin could step off and throw back to second base. The resulting rundown saw Sirota tagged out between third and home, but the Rattlers has lost their chance for an appeal at second and DePaula's run finally counted for a 4-0 lead.

Wisconsin finally got to Swan in the top of the sixth but left the inning wondering what could have been. Yhoswar Garcia walked, stole second, and stole third. Juan Baez singled to knock in Garcia with Wisconsin's first run. A wild pitch by Swan moved Baez to second with one out and Eduardo Garcia at the plate. Then, Baez got caught taking too big a lead from second base and Swan picked him off for the second out.

Swan would walk Garcia before getting Blake Burke to line out to short to end the inning. Swan struck out eight, allowed one run on two hits and walked two to put himself in line for the win.

In the top of the eighth, the Rattlers made that win seem like less than certain. Reliever Evan Shaw walked Yhoswar Garcia with one out and walked Baez and Eduardo Garcia with two outs. Burke was at the plate and took another walk from Shaw to force in a run to bring the Rattlers within two runs.

The Loons went back to the bullpen for Robinson Ortiz to face Marco Dinges with the game on the line. Dinges hit a grounder to the hole at short. Diaz made a backhand pick and was able to throw to second for the force on Burke to end the inning.

Tayden Hall walked with one out in the ninth in an attempt at a last-gasp rally for Wisconsin, but Ortiz got the final outs with a strikeout and a flyout to center to end Wisconsin's four-game winning streak.

Yhoswar Garcia had four stolen bases on the evening to run his season total to 28. Eduardo Garcia walked twice to extend his current hitting streak to 23 games.

The loss made Wisconsin's faint playoff hopes even fainter. Earlier in the day, first place Cedar Rapids beat Peoria 6-0. Moments after the Wisconsin game ended, second place Quad Cities beat third place Beloit 3-2 on an RBI single by Daniel Vazquez in the bottom of the ninth. Cedar Rapids maintains their half-game lead over Quad Cities and moves their lead over the Rattlers and Beloit to 4-1/2 games. Wisconsin, Beloit, and Quad Cities have seven games left in the first half. Cedar Rapids has eight games remaining in the half.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at Dow Diamond. Jaron DeBerry (0-1, 5.40) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Luke Fox (3-2, 2.95) is set to start for the Loons. Game time is 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:45pm.

