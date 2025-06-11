Late Home Run Lifts Captains to 4-3 Win over Dragons on Wednesday Afternoon in Lake County

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - Lake County's Alfonsin Rosario hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Captains to a 4-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday afternoon. Lake County has won the first two games of the six-game series, both by a single run.

Game Summary:

The Dragons were victimized by several defensive miscues, committing four errors on the day leading to a pair of early runs for the Captains. The Dragons scored their first run in the top of the second when Ariel Almonte doubled off the center field fence to drive in Yerlin Confidan from first base to tie the game at 1-1. Lake County scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second to go back in front, 2-1.

The Dragons scored two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Cam Collier walked to start the inning and went from first to third on Almonte's single to right. A wild pitch brought in Collier to tie the game, and Almonte eventually scored on Carter Graham's sacrifice fly to right to put Dayton in front, 3-2.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings, giving up three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Brody Jessee worked the fifth and sixth innings, keeping Lake County scoreless over those two frames, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Cody Adcock entered the game in the bottom of the seventh and allowed a one-out walk before Alfonsin Rosario blasted a home run to center field, his 10th homer of the year, to put Lake County in front, 4-3.

The Dragons had only one hit over the final three innings, an infield single by Collier in the eighth. Dayton finished the day with four hits including three by Almonte, who had two singles and a double.

Notes: Almonte extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with his three-hit day at the plate.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-41) continue the six-game series at Lake County (31-28) on Thursday night at 7:00 pm in the third game of the series. Jose Montero (2-2, 3.60) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, June 17 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.