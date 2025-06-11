Late Power Surge Lifts Cubs over TinCaps 11-9

Fort Wayne, IN - The South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps played one of the wackiest, thrilling, and heart-pounding games of the 2025 season so far on Tuesday night in the series opener this week at Parkview Field. The Cubs, who held a short-lived early lead, trailed most of the way, until storming back with a 9th inning comeback to beat their in-state rival 11-9.

Brooks Caple got the start for the Cubs, while Ian Koenig was the starter for the TinCaps. Koenig received an early lead to work with, as Fort Wayne scored runs in their first five innings at the plate. Braedon Karpathios doubled in their first tally in the 1st, while Jack Costello smacked a solo home run in the 2nd.

Down 2-0, South Bend got to Koenig for the first time in the top of the 3rd. The returning Felix Stevens, who was assigned to the South Bend Cubs via a rehab assignment on Tuesday, smoked a double to start a Cubs rally. Edgar Alvarez then drove him in via a pop-up single that Fort Wayne failed to catch in the infield. Andy Garriola then reached on an error, and Ivan Brethowr was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded, Ariel Armas sliced a double off the wall in right-center, clearing the bases for a four-run inning.

The Cubs had the lead, but it did not last long. Fort Wayne answered back with a big punch, plating three runs in the 3rd to go back up 5-4.

From the bottom of the 2nd, to the top of the 6th, the teams continued to exchange runs in each half-inning. That was eight consecutive half-innings with a run scored by either squad.

Edgar Alvarez finished with a three-hit game, and Alvarez continues to pummel Fort Wayne pitching. In 11 career games versus the TinCaps, Alvarez has 14 hits. He hammered his first career home run at Parkview Field last year, and helped the Cubs turn a triple play in this park last September.

It was also a career-day for Armas. With three base-hits, plus four RBI, Armas set a career-best in both categories.

However, after all of those run exchanges, South Bend remained behind a run by a score of 9-8. Suddenly, the bullpens locked in, and there was no scoring at all in either the 7th or 8th innings. Cubs lefty Chase Watkins worked 2.1 shutout innings, and TinCaps southpaw Harry Gustin fired two shutout frames.

South Bend called upon the services of Johzan Oquendo for the 8th inning, and Oquendo worked out of a jam with runners at the corners for Fort Wayne. That kept it as a one-run deficit for the Cubs.

To the 9th we went, and the TinCaps brought in right-hander Eiker Huizi. On the season, Huizi had an ERA over 6.00, but he had not given up a home run yet to that point of the campaign.

Huizi recorded an out to begin the inning, but then surrendered a base hit to Drew Bowser. The next batter was Carter Trice, who demolished a two-run homer over the left field wall for a 10-9 lead. It was Trice's fourth home run in the last week, and the game winning hit.

Two batters later, Stevens stepped up and launched his first home run back with the Cubs this season, and his 28th career as a South Bend Cub. Stevens had hit four home runs already this season combined between the Arizona Complex League and Double-A Knoxville.

In the bottom of the 9th, Oquendo returned to the mound, defending the lead. In line for the victory, Oquendo struck out the side, all swinging, to end the game.

With the win, the Cubs have won back-to-back games and will look for their third straight on Wednesday night when South Bend and Fort Wayne meet again at Parkview Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM, with right-hander Tyler Schlaffer on the mound.







