Promotions Preview: Tiki Night, the Force, and T-Shirts

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will return to Four Winds Field to host the defending Midwest League champion Lake County Captains for six games from June 17-22. The first three games of the series will wrap up the first half of the 2025 season, and the second half will begin with Friday night's contest. With the Captains being the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, this will be a Midwest League-style rematch of the 2016 World Series.

NEW FOOD OPTIONS

SMASH burger, located on the first-base side of the concourse, has a new opponent burger ready to go for the Lake County series. The Polish Boy Burger, which features two beef patties topped with halved, split, and grilled kielbasa sausage, coleslaw, french fries, and BBQ sauce, will be available all week.

Located on the concourse behind home plate, the Round Bar will offer another rendition of its opponent cocktail. This week's Captain's Red Peach Pirate will contain Captain Morgan, peach schnapps, orange juice, and grenadine. Like the SMASH burger, it'll be available throughout the duration of the homestand. This will also be available at the Tiki Hut in left field.

Finally, the South Bend Cubs will offer several specialty homestand food items this week. To celebrate Tiki Night on Wednesday, SMASH burger will offer Jimmy Buffett's favorite, the Cheeseburger in Paradise (two smash patties with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57, mustard, and pickles). For Saturday's Star Wars Night, concession stands 1 and 4 will serve up both Tatooine Tater Tots (loaded tot bucket with a special spicy Tatooine sauce and a Coruscant Croissant) and a turkey and cheese sandwich served on a Croissant and served with lettuce and tomato.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, June 17

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at all gates. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda. The bundle costs $14 if you purchase in advance and $15 if you purchase on the day of the game. Presented By Kayem Foods.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office will receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Special Appearance by America's Best Frisbee Dogs: Enjoy a show by the talented and professional stunt dogs of America's Best Frisbee Dogs.

Wednesday, June 18

South Bend Cubs Hawaiian Shirt: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs Hawaiian Shirt. Presented By Toyota. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Tiki Night: Join us on this laid-back night celebrating our favorite paradise in left field. Come early for a special pre-game performance by The Sandbar Bums and stick around after the game for a special half-hour post-game set.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half-priced glasses of wine, wine slushies, and Deep Eddy Vodka teas and sodas. Does not include sangria.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game in 2025. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Thursday, June 19

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Thursday Craft Beer Special: 16 oz. select craft draft beer only $5.00. Available at the Tiki Hut and Bell's Rita Cart only.

Friday, June 20

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game! Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Saturday, June 21 - Click Here for Tickets - Saturday home games start at 7:05 PM for the remainder of the season

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, WSBT-TV, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear. Gates open at 5:00 PM.

Star Wars Night: The South Bend Cubs will take the field in limited edition Darth Vader jerseys. Plus, special appearances by Star Wars Costume Clubs, the 501st Garrison, and the Taakure Clan of Mandalorian Mercs.

Sunday, June 22

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented By ABC-57 and B100. Gates open at Noon. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.

Be My Neighbor feat. Daniel Tiger: It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for a baseball game! Meet PBS Kids star Daniel Tiger during the game. Presented By WNIT Public Television.

South Bend Cubs T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs t-shirt. Presented By South Bend Medical Foundation.







