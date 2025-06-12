Neuroscience Group Field to Host Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra's Symphony Under the Stars on Saturday, July 26

June 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra present Symphony Under the Stars 2025 at Neuroscience Group Field on Saturday, July 26. This is a free event with no charge for parking or admission presented by Network Health, Miron Construction, Community First Credit Union, and Wisconsin Public Radio. The show starts at 7:30pm.

"This concert is truly our love letter to the community," said Jamie LaFreniere, Executive Director of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. "We want everyone to feel welcome. Bring the whole family, enjoy incredible music, delicious food, and a fireworks finale that lights up the night. It's all about joy, connection, and celebration."

This free event is designed to bring generations together - from toddlers to grandparents - with no tickets and no barriers to participation.

"This night is about FUN," LaFreniere added. "Whether it's your first symphony concert or your fiftieth, you belong here."

Thanks to generous sponsors, the evening remains free and accessible. But as the event grows, so does the need for support. "We're looking for new sponsors to help us keep this tradition going strong," said LaFreniere. "It's a big production-and our sponsors are the reason we can share it with everyone, year after year."

The stadium parking lot opens at 5:00pm with the gates to get into the stadium open at 6:00pm. All free seating for the event is based on first-come, first-serve availability. There will be food and beverages available for purchase from the concessions stands with fireworks scheduled at the end of the show.

FVSO's music director Kevin Sütterlin has been part of the production since 2019 and loves bringing a unique experience to the Fox Cities. "Imagine your orchestra performing Prince and Ozzy Osbourne. We can't wait to share this amazing night of music with both our musicians and our audience," says Sutterlin.

Russ and the Renegades, the house band of FVSO, Fox Valleyaires Men's Barbershop Chorus, and MacDowell Male Chorus will also be part of the show again this year.

For the first time at this event, there are special sections available for those who would like to reserve their seats. The Diamond Seats behind home plate includes a buffet of Neuroscience Group Field favorites with a reserved seat and food for a $40 ticket. Patio tables, which seat four, are available for $80 per table and include waitstaff service.

"We are also happy to bring back the open rehearsal during the daytime hours, 3-5pm, for a more sensory-friendly experience," said LaFreniere. "For those with special needs who have a hard time with large crowds and don't want the noise of fireworks, we love having them join us earlier so they can enjoy their own private free concert."

Please contact FVSO at info@foxvalleysymphony.com to make special accommodations for the daytime rehearsal.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.