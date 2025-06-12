7,374 Pack Parkview Field For Hoosier State Tenderloin Series
June 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In its fourth sellout of the season, 7,374 fans packed Parkview Field, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 10-1 to the South Bend Cubs.
Cubs (20-40) starting pitcher Evan Aschenbeck did not allow a runner on base until the fifth inning, when Kai Roberts (Padres No. 23 prospect) reached on an error. Aschenbeck bookended 20 straight scoreless frames by Cubs pitching.
Fort Wayne's (29-31) first hit came a frame later off the bat of Jose Sanabria. Jake Snider drove in the TinCaps' first run on an RBI single in the eighth.
South Bend scored one run in the third inning, four in the fifth, and five in the final two frames. Carter Trice starred for the Cubs, going 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run.
Next Game: Friday, June 13 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)
- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Erian Rodriguez
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
