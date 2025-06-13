TinCaps Game Information: June 13 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-31) vs. South Bend Cubs (20-40)

Friday, June 13 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 61 of 132

RHP Erian Rodriguez (0-2, 3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Isaiah Lowe (1-6, 6.42 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: In its fourth sellout of the season, 7,374 fans packed Parkview Field, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 10-1 to the South Bend Cubs.

SELL OUT THE PARK(VIEW): Behind a season third-best crowd of 7,374 fans at Parkview Field on Thursday night, the Hoosier State rivalry between South Bend and Fort Wayne combined for the fourth sellout of the season.

ONE LAST BITE: From Thursday through Saturday, Parkview Field will host the final edition of the Hoosier State Tenderloins Series presented by Indiana Pork. Wearing specially designed uniforms, the team's Tenderloin identity jerseys are red, white, and blue, featuring the Hoosier State Tenderloins logo on the chest. The predominantly blue sleeves will include a fairgrounds motif. The trunk of the jersey and caps includes red and white candy stripes, which subtly include the names of all 92 Indiana counties to show our Hoosier Pride. This will be the last year of the three-year run for the Hoosier State Tenderloins as a TinCaps' alternate identity. The Breaded Tenderloin sandwich originated in Northeast Indiana, not far from Parkview Field. Just 25 miles southeast of the ballpark in downtown Huntington, Nick's Kitchen has been treating customers to tasty tenderloin sandwiches since 1908. A meal of ground pork will be donated to Community Harvest Food Bank for each tenderloin sandwich sold.

CELEBRATING FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND: This off-season, two members of the TinCaps became fathers. First baseman Ethan Long welcomed a son, Kason, in February. Kason and his mom are here visiting from Arizona, along with Ethan's Dad and two sisters. Also, clubhouse manager Sam Lewis became the proud dad of Jensen in December. Manager Lukas Ray is the father of a 1-year-old himself. Little Knox and his mom are visiting this weekend from South Carolina.

THE ROAD TO OMAHA: As the Men's College World Series kicks off today, LaOtto, Indiana native Graham Kelham will represent the Fort Wayne area as a part of the Murray State Racers. Kelham started his college career at the NAIA level at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, where he ended 4th in the nation with 12 saves in 2024. With Murray State, Kelham picked up both a win and a save in the Super Regionals to send the Racers to Omaha for the first time ever. In the postseason, the right-hander threw 16 innings, garnering four saves, a 2-0 record, and 26 strikeouts. Current TinCaps Brandon Butterworth (NC State) and Josh Mallitz (Ole Miss) each reached the DI College World Series.

THE 260 SHOWING OUT IN THE SHOW: Three current big leaguers who have a connection to Fort Wayne are currently in the MLB leaders lists. North Side High School alum and current Detroit Tiger Zach McKinstry is tied for the American League lead with seven triples. 2019 TinCap and current Washington National MacKenzie Gore leads all of Major League Baseball with 114 strikeouts. Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) is eighth in the National League with 18 stolen bases.

JAKE SNIDER: Behind a pinch-hit RBI single, he has reached base in 24 out of his last 26 games. Snider collected an RBI base knock in each of his first two trips to the plate last Wednesday against Beloit. In his last 12 games, Snider is hitting .286 (10-for-35) with 4 2B, 7 BB, and 7 RBI.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 13 outings following two shutout innings on Wednesday. Across 16 1/3 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 21, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 5th in the league with 4 wins, sixth in appearances with 19, and 12th amongst Midwest League relievers with 35 strikeouts, and is 10th in K% (33.3). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

GUTSY GUSTIN: TinCaps long-reliever Harry Gustin continues to go long distances out of the bullpen. The southpaw worked two hitless frames on Tuesday night, and he faced just seven batters in the process. This outing lowers Gustin's season ERA to 1.93 across his 14 appearances. The left-hander put on a show last Friday against the Sky Carp by recording his third nine-plus-out save. Gustin gave up just one hit, striking out a career-high six. His 43 strikeouts this season tie him for third amongst Midwest League relievers.







