Dragons Win 2-1 at Lake County

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Eastlake, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons took advantage of back-to-back run-scoring wild pitches in the top of the eighth inning and shut down the Lake County offense as they defeated the Captains 2-1 on Friday night.

All four games in the series have been decided by one run with Lake County winning the first three.

Game Summary:

Lake County scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and held a 1-0 lead over the first seven frames. The Dragons struggled to produce many scoring opportunities, collecting just three hits in the game. But in the top of the eighth, the Dragons came through with two runs to take the lead. Johnny Ascanio walked to start the inning and Connor Burns' sacrifice bunt moved Ascanio to second. The next hitter, Carlos Jorge, hit a hard one-hopper back to Lake County pitcher Jay Driver, who threw to third to try to get Ascanio, but bounced the throw and both runners were safe on the play. Anthony Stephan walked to load the bases with one out. Kyle Scott replaced Driver and got Leo Balcazar to pop out for the second out, but with Cam Collier at the plate, Scott uncorked back-to-back wild pitches to bring in Ascanio and Jorge to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead.

Dragons reliever Jonah Hurney entered the game with two outs in the fourth inning and a runner at third, working out of the jam before holding the Captains without a run through the seventh.

After the Dragons took the lead in the top of the eighth, Irvin Machuca replaced Hurney and tossed two perfect innings, retiring all six hitters he faced to earn the save. The win was credited to Hurney (3-2), who worked three and one-third scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

None of the Dragons three hits factored into the scoring. The hits were all singles, by Balcazar, John Michael Faile, and Cam Collier. Ariel Almonte was 0 for 4 to snap his nine-game hitting streak.

The Dayton win snapped a Dragons six-game losing streak and ended the Captains six-game winning streak.

Up Next: The Dragons (19-42) continue the six-game series at Lake County (32-29) on Saturday night at 7:00 pm in the fifth game of the series. Luke Hayden (1-1, 2.70) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, June 17 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







