Timber Rattlers Endure Late Loons' Push, Win, 6-4

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (31-30) left 11 on base and six in the final three innings, dropping a second straight game to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (32-29) 6-4 on a 61-degree cloudy and windy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Wisconsin for the second consecutive night tallied two in the first inning. Four straight Timber Rattlers reached with two outs, and Hedbert Perez drove in two with an RBI double. Payton Martin would not finish the inning, leaving with trainer Akinori Maeda after 33 pitches.

- Great Lakes knotted up the game with a two-run second inning, their most fruitful frame. Jake Gelof roped a double up the left-field line. Joe Vetrano plated Gelof with a single, moved to second on a passed ball, and was brought home by a Carlos Rojas single.

- The score was tied until the fifth. Christian Romero retired the first six he faced. Wisconsin broke out with a three-run fifth. The Timber Rattlers cashed in on five hits, a Loons error, and a wild pitch.

- Wisconsin starter Anthony Flores went six innings, permitting one run. Great Lakes cut the deficit to 5-3 in the eighth on a Jordan Thompson sac fly. Daniel Guilarte in the ninth, doubled, stole third, and moved home on a wild pitch.

- Down 6-3, Kendall George began the ninth inning facing Yerlin Rodriguez. After missing inside with three pitches, George took a step back out of the box but still narrowly avoided Rodriguez's fourth pitch. This led to a vocal reaction from George, reciprocated by Rodriguez, the benches clearing, and the ejection of George and Rodriguez.

- Wilman Diaz replaced George and Miles Langhorne took over for Rodriguez. Diaz scored from first on a Zyhir Hope double to left-center field. Hope is the fourth player to 40 RBI in the Midwest League. Langhorne buckled down and struck out three.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons, in the four games this series, have gone a combined 8-for-46 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

