WEATHER UPDATE: Friday Night's South Bend Cubs Game Washed Away in Fort Wayne

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Due to inclement weather, Friday night's game between the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field has been postponed. South Bend will meet up with the TinCaps in a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday evening in Downtown Fort Wayne beginning at 5:35 PM.

South Bend has won the first three games of this road series at Fort Wayne, and have also matched its longest winning streak of the season with four straight victories. South Bend and Fort Wayne will wrap up the rest of this series with the doubleheader Saturday, and then a 1:05 PM finale on Sunday afternoon.

Starting Tuesday, June 17, the Cubs will return home to Four Winds Field to take on the Lake County Captains, Midwest League affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:05 PM. Tickets are available at SouthBendCubs.com.







