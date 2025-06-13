Kernels Lead Wire-To-Wire, Knock Off Peoria, 6-2

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels took an early lead in the third inning and never looked back Friday night, besting Peoria in game five of the series 6-2.

After splitting the doubleheader on Thursday, the Kernels got the scoring started Friday evening. Poncho Ruiz singled to lead off the third, then moved up on a groundout. One batter later, Kaelen Culpepper flared a single into right field to plate Ruiz and put Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Kernels added on. Brandon Winokur led off the inning with a walk, then stole second and moved up to third on a groundout. The next batter, Jaime Ferrer, brought him home with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

In the last of the sixth, the Kernels extended their lead. After three walks loaded the bases, Ruiz cued an infield single to bring home a run to make it 3-0.

In the home half of the seventh, the Kernels added insurance. Singles from Culpepper and Kyle DeBarge opened the inning for Danny De Andrade, who blasted a three-run home run to left to make it 6-0.

The support was more than enough for the Cedar Rapids' pitching staff. Starter Alejandro Hidalgo tossed four scoreless innings and struck out four along the way. Behind him, Gabriel Yanez went two innings in relief to earn his fourth win of the year and Hunter Hoopes also posted 1.1 scoreless innings.

Peoria got two runs in the top of the ninth, but far too little, too late in the 6-2 Cedar Rapids victory.

With the win, the Kernels go to 36-25 on the season and 4-1 in the series with Peoria. Game six of the set is scheduled for Saturday at 6:35 with Tanner Hall on the mound for Cedar Rapids against Chen-Wei Lin.







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.