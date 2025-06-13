Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

Friday, June 13, 2025 l Game #61

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-42) at Lake County Captains (32-28)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.58) vs. LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.10)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Dayton-Lake County 2025 Season Series: Lake County 3, Dayton 0.

Last Game: Thursday: Lake County 7, Dayton 6. Christian Knapczyk's two-run single with one out in the seventh inning broke a 5-5 tie. The Dragons trailed 7-5 going to the ninth inning and scored one run, leaving the tying run at third base. Ariel Almonte continued his hot hitting, collecting a double and triple. Cam Collier and Anthony Stephan each had two hits for Dayton as well.

Series Recap: Lake County has taken three one-run wins in the series so far, scoring in the late innings to win each games. Lake County scored three in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Dayton 3-2 in the opener on Tuesday. Dayton led 3-2 going to the bottom of the seventh on Wednesday before Lake County rallied to win. Dayton led 5-4 going to the bottom of the sixth on Thursday before Lake County came back to win.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have held a lead in 10 of the 14 losses they have suffered since the start of their 12-game homestand against West Michigan on May 27. Five of the 14 losses have been by one run. On the year, the Dragons have held a lead in 24 of their 42 losses.

Ariel Almonte has hit safely in nine straight games, going 14 for 35 (.400) with 3 HR, 4 2B, 1 3B, and 7 RBI. Since the start of the streak on June 3, Almonte leads the MWL in hits and extra base hits while ranking fourth in batting average and third in slugging percentage.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just four earned runs in 32 innings, an ERA of 1.13. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and seventh in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in ERA at 2.70.

Leo Balcazar over his last 17 games is 21 for 72 (.292) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last 15 games is 17 for 57 (.298) with 2 home runs, 6 RBI, and 6 steals.

Anthony Stephan in six games since returning from the injured list is 5 for 14 (.357).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, June 14 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-1, 2.70) at Lake County RH Yorman Gomez (4-0, 3.55)

Sunday, June 15 (4:00 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.03) at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (1-6, 4.89)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







