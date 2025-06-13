Aschenbeck Shines as Cubs Cruise to 10-1 Victory over Fort Wayne

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - For the second straight night, a South Bend Cubs starting pitcher has worked seven shutout innings on the Parkview Field mound in Downtown Fort Wayne. Tyler Schlaffer did it on Wednesday. For Evan Aschenbeck, he fired seven frames for the second straight outing, helping the Cubs cruise to a 10-1 victory over the TinCaps on Thursday night. South Bend has won the first three games of this series in Fort Wayne, and also has matched a season-best with their fourth straight win.

The Cubs also got some revenge against Fort Wayne starter Miguel Mendez, who beat South Bend in his Midwest League debut at Four Winds Field back in May. Another new addition to the South Bend lineup, infielder and Chicago Cubs number-six prospect, James Triantos, gave the Cubs an early lead in the top of the 3rd via a sacrifice-fly RBI. Like outfielder Felix Stevens, Triantos joined the South Bend Cubs on a rehab assignment.

Playing half of tonight's game before Reggie Preciado replaced him, Triantos went 0/2 with the RBI, while playing second base.

For Aschenbeck, the Cubs starter fired four perfect innings to start his night. He took a no-hit bid through five frames, and pitched with the lead nearly all game. The Cubs gave him some insurance help when they rattled off four runs in the top of the 5th. In a two-out rally against lefty Bodi Rascon, the Cubs loaded the bases, and Drew Bowser brought everyone home thanks to a bases clearing double. Later, Brian Kalmer drove in Bowser on a single.

Up 5-0 heading to the 6th inning, Aschenbeck remained on the mound, and worked through the 7th. He earned his second Midwest League win and wrapped up his start with five strikeouts.

The Cubs picked up some more offense thanks to a three-run homer by Miguel Pabon in the top of the 8th, and then a two-run round-tripper by Carter Trice in the 9th. For Trice, it was his fifth home run in the month of June. Trice is batting .357 in June with a 1.502 OPS.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Vince Reilly worked the 8th, and Grayson Moore got the final three outs in the 9th to finish off the victory.

South Bend can secure themselves a series win on Friday night when the two in-state rivals match-up again at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Erian Rodriguez gets the start for the Cubs.







