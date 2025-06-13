Knapczyk's Two-Run Single Guides Captains to 7-6 Win over Dragons

June 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the third game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (32-28) defeated the Dayton Dragons (18-42) by a final score of 7-6 on Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

For Lake County, it was once again late-game heroics that propelled the Captains to their season-best sixth straight victory. 2B Christian Knapczyk provided the eventual game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run single.

Lake County's offense was alive early, plating the game's first three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

First, it was an RBI double off the bat of CF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Guardians prospect, that gave the Captains a 1-0 lead. Just a batter later, DH Wuilfredo Antunez plated Rosario from second on an RBI double that extended Lake County's lead to 2-0. RF Esteban González eventually capped the scoring in the opening frame with a sacrifice fly.

Headlined by an RBI triple off the bat of Dayton RF Ariel Almonte, the Dragons would score two runs in the top of the second to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

But in the home half of the third, Rosario collected his second RBI hit of the evening, an RBI single that pushed the Captains' lead to 4-2.

Two frames later, Dayton C Connor Burns launched an RBI double to left field, cutting the Dragons' deficit to 4-3.

Dayton would claim its first lead of the night in the top of the sixth inning after an RBI single off the bat of 1B John Michael Faile and a sacrifice fly from LF Anthony Stephan put the Dragons ahead 5-4.

Lake County would plate the game-tying run a half and inning later in the bottom of the sixth when SS Jose Devers grounded into a double play that scored Antunez.

Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Knapczyk would provide what turned out to be the game-winning hit with a two-run single that put Lake County back in front 7-5.

Recently promoted Captains RHP Jesus Luna (S, 1) sealed the victory for Lake County, recording the save in his Captains debut and leaving the tying run on third base.

Lake County RHP Robert Wegielnik (W, 3-2) picked up this third win of the year, working two scoreless frames of relief while surrendering just one hit. Dayton RHP Jimmy Romano (L, 1-3; BS, 2) suffered his third loss of the season, permitting three earned runs on four hits in two innings out of the Dragons bullpen.

The fourth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Dragons is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. It will be Science is Cool Night, presented by NOPEC, at the ballpark, where Lake County will host '90s Night and its first Fireworks Friday of the season. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- With an RBI double and an RBI single on Thursday night, OF Alfonsin Rosario now has 30 RBI this season. The 20-year-old is the only Midwest League player with at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs, and a .500 slugging percentage this year.

- With a single, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch on Thursday night, OF Jonah Advincula extended his on-base streak to 10 games. The reigning Midwest League Player of the Week is batting .552 with 16 hits, three home runs, six RBI, nine walks to two strikeouts, six stolen bases, and a 1.598 OPS during this span.

- With a single on Thursday night, OF Esteban González extended his on-base streak to 12 games. The 22-year-old is batting .386 with 17 hits, four doubles, seven RBI, three stolen bases, and a .936 OPS during this span.

- RHP Jesus Luna recorded his first career High-A save on Thursday night. This marked the 24-year-old's first save since May 6, 2024 for the ACL Dodgers versus the ACL Guardians.







