Wild Pitches Decide Pitchers' Duel in 2-1 Captains Loss to Dragons

June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fourth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (32-29) fell to the Dayton Dragons (19-42) by a final score of 2-1 on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The loss snapped the Captains' season-long six-game winning streak.

In a game that featured a combined ten hits, all three runs scored on wild pitches. For the Dragons, it was two wild pitches in the top of the eighth that proved to be the difference.

Lake County got on the board in the first inning for the second night in a row.

After a double off the bat of LF Wuilfredo Antunez gave Lake County runners on second and third with just one out, 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Guardians prospect, would score on a wild pitch just a batter later.

The next seven innings of the ballgame would be scoreless in large part due to stellar pitching performances for both teams.

For Dayton, it was LHP Jonah Hurney (W, 3-2) who kept the contest within reach for the visitors. The left-hander worked 3.1 scoreless frames of relief, in which he allowed two hits and struck out a pair.

For Lake County, it was LHP Josh Hartle (ND), MLB Pipeline 's No. 22 Guardians prospect. The southpaw turned in his second quality start in a row, logging six scoreless frames with just three hits and one walk allowed, while throwing four strikeouts.

The Dragons would break through with two runs in the top of the eighth inning, with the second ultimately being the game-winner.

With two outs, runners on second and third, and 1B Cam Collier, MLB Pipeline 's No. 4 Reds and No. 71 MLB prospect, in the batter's box, two consecutive wild pitches from Captains RHP Kyle Scott gave the Dragons their first lead of the night at 2-1. Scott inherited the bases loaded and one out from RHP Jay Driver (L, 2-1), who allowed three of the first four Dayton batters to reach base in the top of the eighth.

Dragons RHP Irvin Machuca (S, 1) would go on to work perfect eighth and ninth innings out of the Dayton bullpen, earning his first save of the season and securing the Dragons' first victory of the series.

The fifth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Dragons is scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. It will be Celebrating the Magic: '95 Tribe Night at the ballpark, the first of three this season, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Sandy Alomar bobblehead presented by Minutemen. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- LHP Josh Hartle tallied his second consecutive quality start on Friday night, tossing six scoreless innings. Through his first 12 starts of the season, the left-hander ranks top-five in the Midwest League in win percentage (.833, tied for first), games started (12, tied for first), wins (five, tied for second), ERA (2.77, fourth), and WHIP (1.17, fourth).

- With a pair of infield singles on Thursday night, OF Esteban González extended his on-base streak to 13 games. The 22-year-old is batting .396 with 19 hits, four doubles, seven RBI, three stolen bases, and a .942 OPS during this span.

- INF Jose Devers went 1-for-4 with a double on Thursday night. The 22-year-old leads High-A with 18 doubles this season, while ranking tied for third in the Midwest League with 25 extra-base hits.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.