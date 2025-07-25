Velazquez Homers in Oat Milkers' 5-3 Loss to Lugnuts

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fourth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (15-13, 50-44) fell to the Lansing Lugnuts (12-16, 48-46) by a final score of 5-3 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Captains played the game as MiLB's 121 st team, the Malmö Oat Milkers.

Guided by a quality start from RHP Grant Judkins (W, 6-6), Lansing was able to put together five runs on ten hits en route to its first victory of the series.

After a scoreless first and second innings, the Lugnuts broke through with a three-run top of the third inning.

The scoring got started with an RBI single off the bat of 3B Tommy White, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Athletics prospect. The next two runs would be plated via a sacrifice fly from RF Nate Nankil, MLB Pipeline 's No. 26 Athletics prospect, and an RBI groundout delivered by CF Ryan Lasko, MLB Pipeline 's No. 15 Athletics prospect.

Judkins dealt a perfect first four innings, retiring the first 12 Oat Milkers in order.

Malmö would tab its first baserunner of the night in the bottom of the fifth inning with a leadoff walk from CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline 's No. 5 Guardians and No. 70 MLB prospect. Two batters later, C Jacob Cozart, MLB Pipeline 's No. 16 Guardians prospect, would single, eliminating a potential no-hit bid. However, the pair of Oat Milkers were left on base.

Scoring would be halted until the eighth inning due in large part to four scoreless innings of relief from Malmö RHP Alonzo Richardson.

Lansing then added two eventually pivotal insurance runs in the top of the eighth. It was another RBI groundout from Lasko and an RBI single from 2B Sahid Valenzuela that would give the Lugnuts a five-run cushion.

The Oat Milkers would finally get on the board in the home half of the eighth inning, when 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 8 Guardians prospect, launched a three-run home run to right field. The 20-year-old's 14 th long ball of the season extended his on-base streak to 20 games and narrowed Malmö's deficit to 5-3.

Three batters later the Oat Milkers had the tying run at the plate in Cozart. However, Lansing RHP Mark Adamiak (S, 16) struck him out swinging to end the eighth inning.

Adamiak would go on to work a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to secure the win for the Lugnuts. The right-hander extended his Midwest League lead to 16 saves with 1.1 scoreless, hitless innings out of the Lansing bullpen.

Judkins earned the win on the mound, tossing his second quality start vs. Lake County this year. The right-hander logged six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks, while throwing seven strikeouts in 85 pitches (51 strikes).

For the Oat Milkers, LHP Matt Wilkinson (L, 3-9) suffered his ninth loss of the season. The southpaw allowed three runs on five hits, while throwing two strikeouts to one walk in 69 pitches (41 strikes).

The fifth game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. It will be Around the World Night at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive The First-Ever Travis Bazzana Bobblehead, presented by Onyx Creative. The Captains will also suit up as their Copa de la Diversión alter ego, Los Picantes de Lake County. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez extended his on-base streak to 20 games on Friday night, which is tied for the longest active on-base streak in the Midwest League. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach HS (CA) is batting .346 (28-for-81) with seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, 14 RBI, nine walks, and a 1.016 OPS during this span.

- RHP Alonzo Richardson pitched four scoreless innings of relief on Friday night. This performance marked the right-hander's first outing of at least four scoreless innings since May 17, 2024 for Single-A Lynchburg versus Delmarva (Single-A, BAL) in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

- In his first game since July 11, 1B/3B Maick Collado went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles on Friday night. This performance marked the switch hitter's first multi-hit game since June 24 versus West Michigan.







