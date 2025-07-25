TinCaps Game Information: July 25 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

July 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-12, 46-46) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (14-12, 54-38)

Friday, July 25 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 7:35 PM | Game 93 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (3-8, 5.77 ERA) vs. RHP Ty Langenberg (2-4, 5.32 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps pitching staff hauled the load Thursday night to a 2-1 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

MENDEZ MAGIC: After giving up an unearned run in the first, TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez struck out six across five scoreless innings, securing his 7th win in 11 appearances with Fort Wayne. Mendez has won his last five straight starts and has a 0.61 ERA (2 ER, 29 1/3 IP) with 28 strikeouts. This comes after tossing a career-long seven innings in his last start on July 10 against Quad Cities. It was his third straight quality start and fourth of the season, facing the minimum in five different innings and retiring the final seven batters he faced.

MENDEZ THIS SEASON: Across 11 starts since being promoted to Fort Wayne on May 9, the 23-year-old has a 1.46 ERA, which leads High-A amongst arms with 35-plus innings pitched. His 63 strikeouts are 2nd. The flamethrower has hit 100 mph 10 times this season, and he has struck out at least five batters in 12 of his 14 total starts. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 29.6% (81-274) of the batters faced. Just Thursday, Mendez leaped from unranked in MLB.com 's Top 30 Padres prospects to No. 7, the highest jump of any player. He has allowed just four earned runs across his last eight starts.

STARTING HOT: TinCaps starting pitching is having its best month of the season. Across 17 starts in July, Fort Wayne ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in ERA (3.02), WHIP (1.21), innings pitched (85 Ã¢..."), K/BB ratio (3.22), and wins (6). The group leads the league with five quality starts and only 23 walks allowed.

THE STREAK AT ITS PEAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins continued his historic scoreless streak Thursday, securing his eighth save in a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He has not allowed a run in his last 31 innings across his previous 24 outings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning and outing streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season and the longest in franchise history. The mark broke Colby Blueberg's previous record (28 IP) from 2015 after two scoreless innings on Saturday. Hawkins has a 1.54 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP while opponents are batting just .123 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Hawkins has struck out 12 of the last 20 batters he's faced (60.0%). Across the streak, he has struck out 42 with a .099 batting average against him. Overall, he is tied for 2nd in appearances (30), ranks 3rd in the league in saves (8), is tied for 4th in wins (7), is 2nd amongst relievers in strikeouts (57). His 37.3 K% is second amongst arms with at least 30 innings pitched. After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

SNEAKY LUIS: TinCaps reliever Luis Germán is becoming one of the most reliable arms in the Fort Wayne bullpen. The flamethrower turned in a pair of scoreless innings Thursday and has given up one earned run in his last 13 Ã¢..." innings pitched (0.68 ERA) dating back to June 21. He has struck out 28.6% (16-56) of batters faced in the stretch.

FINDING A WAY: Despite being outhit Thursday night 5-3, the TinCaps prevailed in a one-run win. Four of Fort Wayne's last five wins have come with the team being out-hit. The 'Caps have won 10 games this season when being out-hit.

BACK TO THE CITY OF FIVE SEASONS: For the first time since 2018, the Fort Wayne TinCaps return to Veterans Memorial Stadium to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. After splitting a six-game set at home between May 20 and May 25, it is the first time Fort Wayne and Cedar Rapids have had a home-and-home season series since 2009.

ON DECK: Following their nine-game road trip, the Fort Wayne TinCaps head back to Parkview Field to take on the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons. The Loons and TinCaps are just a half a game apart in the Midwest League East Division Second-Half Standings. One playoff spot is still up for grabs in the second half with 39 games left.







Midwest League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.