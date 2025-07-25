Sky Carp Drop Fourth Straight

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Sky Carp dropped their fourth straight game Friday night, losing 5-1 to the Great Lakes Loons.

The Loons got the scoring started right away, plating two runs on a Joe Vetrano single in the first inning. They added another run on a Sky Carp error in the second to make it 3-0, and an RBI double made it 4-0 in the fourth.

The Carp got on the board for their only run in the fifth on an RBI double by Jesus Hernandez that plated Echedry Vargas.

Nick Brink took the loss to move to 4-3 on the season after allowing three earned runs in five innings. Jack Sellinger put together a pair of terrific innings out of the bullpen.

The Sky Carp and the Loons will meet again Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, July 29 when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

