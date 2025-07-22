Loons Snap Sky Carp Winning Streak at 7

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Sky Carp saw their seven-game winning streak come to a close in the series opener at Great Lakes Tuesday night, with the Loons coming away with a 7-4 victory.

The Loons plated a run in the first and two more in the second to take a 3-0 early lead.

The Carp bounced back, with Eric Rataczak smacking his sixth homer of the season to put the team on the board.

The team evened the score with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Wilfredo Lara tripled to score Yiddi Cappe, and a Gage Miller single followed to chase Lara home with the tying run.

The Loons plated a run in the fourth and another in the sixth to make it 5-3. Rataczak drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to close within 5-4, but the Carp could get no closer, and Great Lakes put up two more runs in the eighth to secure the win.

The Sky Carp and the Loons will meet again Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.

The Sky Carp will return home to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, July 29 when they will take on the Peoria Chiefs at 6:05 p.m.

