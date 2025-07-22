River Bandits Walk Their Way to Second-Straight Walk-Off Win

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits brought seven hitters to the plate and scored twice in the bottom of ninth without recording a hit Tuesday, as Sam Kulasingam and Blake Mitchell drew back-to-back bases loaded walks to walk-off the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-3 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The victory, Quad Cities' eighth in 13 games against the Brewers' affiliate, marked the club's ninth of the season in walk-off fashion, their second in as many games, and their third via game-winning walk.

Neither team could crack the scoreboard through the first five innings, squandering golden opportunities in the process. The Rattlers stranded the bases loaded in the third, while the Bandits failed to score Carter Frederick from second in the fifth.

While Quad Cities' starter, Mason Miller, labored to strand five base runners over his scoreless 3.0-inning start, Wisconsin starter, Sam Garcia, scattered just four base runners over 5.0-scoreless innings, including a season-high-matching six strikeouts.

Wisconsin finally broke through in the sixth against Bandits' reliever Mauricio Veliz. The right-hander, who replaced Miller in the fourth, surrendered a single and a double to open the frame, which proved to be his undoing. Yhoswar Garcia brought home the first run of the game with a one-out RBI-groundout before Blayberg Diaz followed with an RBI-double to make it 2-0 Timber Rattlers.

Sam Garcia was removed in the sixth in favor of Jesus Broca, but after tossing a perfect first frame, Quad Cities rallied with two outs in the seventh after Derlin Figueroa drew an inning-extending walk. Frederick then broke the Bandits into the hit column with an RBI-double of his own, before Bryan Gonzalez tied the game with an RBI-single.

Wisconsin did not take long to respond and retook the lead against Tommy Molsky in the eighth, as Yhoswar Garcia put his team ahead for the second time in the game 3-2, this time with an RBI-single.

With help from Jeferson Figueroa, Broca and the Rattlers stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the eighth, but Figueroa's control failed him in the ninth.

After issuing back-to-back walks to Trevor Werner and Derlin Figueroa to open the frame, the right-hander struck out Frederick, but after Quad Cities successfully executed a double steal, Wisconsin opted to intentionally walk Bryan Gonzalez to load the bases with one out.

Although Erick Torres popped up to bring the River Bandits down to their final out, Kulasingam drew a four-pitch walk to tie the game 3-3. Then, after a two-out, a full-count, eight-pitch battle, Mitchell drew the game-winning free pass on a ball inside to secure Quad Cities' 4-3 win.

Zachary Cawyer (3-1) earned the victory for the Bandits after throwing a scoreless top of the ninth, while Jeferson Figueroa (2-2) was saddled with the loss and his first blown save of the season.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of its series against the Timber Rattlers tomorrow night and sends Nicholas Regalado (2-1, 4.58) to the mound for his first start of the season opposite Wisconsin's Ryan Birchard (2-6, 4.32). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







