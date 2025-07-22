Robert Gasser Scheduled to Make Starts for Timber Rattlers

July 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that Robert Gasser will join the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on a series of rehabilitation starts. The left-hander is scheduled to make his first start for the Rattlers on Thursday night in a game against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park. There is also the possibility of two starts by Gasser when the team returns home next week to host the Lake County Captains at Neuroscience Group Field.

The Brewers acquired Gasser along with three other players from the San Diego Padres for Josh Hader in a trade on August 1, 2022. Gasser made his MLB debut with Milwaukee on May 10, 2024 as the starting pitcher against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 5, 2024 with a left flexor strain, underwent Tommy John surgery on June 24, 2024, and was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 25.

Gasser has already made one rehabilitation start this season, a one-inning appearance for Milwaukee's Arizona Complex League affiliate on July 19 when he allowed a hit with no runs.

Gasser has pitched at Neuroscience Group Field before. He was a member of the Fort Wayne TinCaps in 2022 and allowed one hit over six scoreless innings with three walks and six strikeouts on May 8, 2022. He is scheduled to be with the Timber Rattlers when the team hosts Lake County from July 29 through August 3.







