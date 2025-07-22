TinCaps Game Information: July 22 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-11, 44-45) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (13-10, 53-36)

Tuesday, July 22 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 7:35 PM | Game 90 of 131

RHP Ian Koenig (3-4, 5.81 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Chaney (5-2, 3.68 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The middle of the Fort Wayne TinCaps' order shouldered the load in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate).

A KOENIG CLASSIC: TinCaps starter Ian Koenig is coming off his best two performances of the season. On July 8 against Quad Cities, Koenig struck out five while not allowing a walk across six scoreless innings. The 24-year-old retired the first 11 batters of the game, completing his second-straight quality start and third of the year. This comes off 6 1/3 innings against Lansing, where he also retired 11 in a row and 16 of the final 18 batters.

HOLDING CHARGE: Out of the All-Star Break, the TinCaps are a half-game above Great Lakes for the second-half East Division playoff spot. Fort Wayne has not made the Midwest League playoffs since winning the second-half title in 2023.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCap and current Padre Adrian Morejon picked up the win last night against Miami, going 1 2/3 frames and not allowing a hit or run while striking out two batters. Morejon is now second on the Padres in wins this season (8) and has a 1.76 ERA in 49 appearances. The left-hander was named to the All-Star team last week in Atlanta for the first time in his career.

THE STREAK AT ITS PEAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins broke the Fort Wayne franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings and outings after retiring six in a row, striking out four in Saturday night's win. He has not allowed a run in his last 29 innings across his previous 22 outings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning and outing streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season. The mark broke Colby Blueberg's previous record (28 IP) from 2015. Hawkins has a 1.62 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP while opponents are batting just .129 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Following a four-strikeout performance, Hawkins has struck out 9 of the last 14 batters he's faced (64.3%). Across the streak, he has struck out 39 with a .105 batting average against him. Overall, he is tied for 4th in the league in wins (7), 3rd in appearances (28), 5th in saves (6), and is third amongst Midwest League relievers with 54 strikeouts. His 36.7 K% is third amongst arms with at least 30 innings pitched. After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

MUTANTE COMING UP CLUTCH: TinCaps shortstop and No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning on Saturday. It is the 3rd time this season De Vries has had the game-winning hit in the 9th inning or later. He followed that up with his seventh home run of the season on Sunday, a no-doubt two-run blast to right field. The No. 3 prospect in baseball has seven extra-base hits in 11 games across July.

WALK THE LINE: Following his two walks drawn on Sunday, Ryan Jackson leads Minor League Baseball and is third in all of affiliated baseball in walks with 72. He trails only Juan Soto (79) and Rafael Devers (73), is tied with Aaron Judge, and sits just ahead of Roman Anthony and Kyle Schwarber. Jackson has reached base safely in 22 of the 24 games he has played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore in mid-June.

KATCHING KARP: TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios continued his strong run at the plate over the weekend against Lake County. The 22-year-old collected multi-hit games on Friday and Saturday before drawing three walks in the series finale on Sunday. It is the third time he has walked three times in a game this season and the second time this month (July 2 vs. Lansing). Karpathios has 11 hits in his last six games (11-for-24) and has driven in nine runs in that stretch. Karpathios is 10th in the MWL in home runs (11), nine of which have gone to the opposite field. He is also 5th in walks (54) and leads the team with 47 RBI, including 10 multi-RBI games. He also leads the team with eight outfield assists.







