Loons Pitching K's 16 and Wagner Homers in 7-4 Win

July 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (47-42) (13-11) offense stole eight bases and scored seven runs with 16 strikeouts provided by their pitching in a 7-4 win over the Beloit Sky Carp (45-45) (15-9) on an 81-degree sunny Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Logan Wagner claimed the Loons' home run lead with his 11th of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth inning. The 21-year-old belted a payoff pitch 348 feet and 103 mph exit velocity, a moonshot masher with a 38-degree launch angle.

- The Sky Carp stranded eight on base in the final three innings. Loons pitching issued seven of their nine walks in those frames. In the eighth, a third walk made it a one-run game. Cam Day entered and earned the save with four strikeouts, inheriting the bases loaded and keeping the lead intact.

- Great Lakes stole eight bases in the contest. Five of the runners would come home to score. Kendall George had a four-hit game with three stolen bases. He took second base in the first inning, third base in the second inning, and second base in the fourth inning. He was plated in each of those innings and generated an RBI double in the second.

- The Sky Carp scored three runs through the first four innings. Eric Rataczak rocked a solo homer in the third. Yiddi Cappe singled to start the fourth and stole two bases. Wilfredo Lara tripled home a run and was plated on a Gage Miller single.

- Loons starter Brooks Auger struck out seven, a career-best. The right-hander went 4.2 innings. Joseilyn Gonzalez wrapped up the fifth and earned the win.

Zyhir Hope 's RBI single gave Great Lakes a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Hope now has 57 RBI, tied for second-best in the Midwest League.

The Loons and Sky Carp play tomorrow, Wednesday, July 23rd. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, with Paws & Claws, featuring half-off White Claws, and all dogs are invited.

