Timber Rattlers Suffer a Heart-Breaking Loss in Quad Cities

July 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers suffered another walkoff loss in Iowa. On Tuesday, the Quad Cities River Bandits scored two runs on five walks - one intentional - in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Rattlers 4-3.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Sam Garcia pitched five scoreless innings with five strikeouts. He allowed three hits, walked one, and was in line for the win when his offense scored twice in the top of the sixth.

Hedbert P é rez walked and Luiyin Alastre followed with a double to put runners on second and third with no outs. Yhoswar Garcia drove in P é rez with a high chopper to second with the infield in on the grass. Second baseman Sam Kulasingam leapt to keep the ball from going into the outfield, but his only play was to first base and that allowed P é rez to score the first run of the game.

Blayberg Diaz followed with a double to left to score Alastre for a 2-0 lead.

Quad Cities (53-37 overall, 14-10 second half) tied the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. Rattlers reliever Jes ú s Broca had entered the game in the sixth inning and retired the side in order. He got the first two Bandits in the bottom of the seventh before he walked Derlin Figueroa on four pitches. Carter Frederick lined a 3-2 pitch to left for a double. Figueroa was running on the payoff pitch with two outs and scored easily. Bryan Gonzalez was next. He singled to left to score Fredrick with the tying run.

The Rattlers (41-49, 7-18) went back in front in the top of the eighth with the duo of P é rez and Alastre starting things on a walk and single. Kay-Lan Nicasia grounded into a force play at second to leave runners at the corners with one out. Garcia singled on a hit-and-run play as he punched the ball through a hole on the right side of the infield. P é rez scored and Nicasia was at third. The Rattlers still had runners at the corners with one out. The next two batters struck out and Wisconsin could not add to their lead.

The River Bandits nearly tied the game in the eighth inning. Broca got the first out with a strikeout. Sam Kulasingam looked like the second out on a routine fly ball to right. However, Alastre dropped the ball for an error. A walk to Blake Mitchell ended Broca's night.

Jeferson Figueroa took over for Broca and received an incredible diving catch from Garcia for the first out. Daniel Vazquez hit a 2-2 pitch to foul territory in left field near the Quad Cities bullpen. Garcia dove for the ball after a long run and held on for the second out. Then, Figueroa and Callan Moss, the Midwest League leader in RBI, embarked on a ten-pitch battle that included Moss fouling off five straight 1-2 pitches before Figueroa struck him out for the final out.

Jadher Areinamo doubled to start the top of the ninth, his third hit of the game. He was still at second when the inning ended after two strikeouts and a popout. Wisconsin stranded ten runners on base and went 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Figueroa went back out for the bottom of the ninth to try to close out the game. He walked Trevor Werner to start the inning. Werner was called safe at second on a close play for a stolen base. Then, Jeferson Figueroa walked Darlin Figueroa to put the winning run on base with no outs.

The pitching Figueroa got a strikeout for the first out. Then, the Bandits pulled a double steal with Gonzalez at the plate. That forced the Rattlers to walk Gonzalez intentionally to load the bases.

Erick Torres popped out on a 3-2 pitch from Figueroa to get the Rattlers to within an out of a win.

The final out was tough to find. Figueroa walked Kulasingam on four straight pitches to force in the tying run. He got ahead of Mitchell 1-2 to give Wisconsin a chance of getting to extra innings. Mitchell fouled off two 1-2 pitches, took two balls to run the count full, and took one more outside the zone for a walk to force in the winning run.

The Rattlers are 1-3 on their current road trip. All three losses have been walkoff losses with 5-4, ten-inning losses at Cedar Rapids on July 18 and July 20 to go along with Tuesday's loss. The Rattlers have lost five game on walkoffs this season with all three in Iowa - three at Cedar Rapids and two at Quad Cities.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday evening at Modern Woodmen Park. Wisconsin has named Ryan Birchard (2-6, 4.32) as their starting pitcher. The River Bandits have named Nicholas Regalado (2-1, 4.58) as their starter. Game time is 6:30pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:10pm.

R H E

WIS 000 002 010 - 3 9 1

QC 000 000 202 - 4 5 0

3 LOB, 2 OUT WHEN WINNING RUN SCORED

WP: Zachary Cawyer (3-1)

LP: Jeferson Figueroa (2-2)

TIME: 2:56

ATTN: 2,432







Midwest League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.