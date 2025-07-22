Lake County Captains Announce Roster for 2025 Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game

July 22, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains announced today the initial roster for the 2025 Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game.

Hosted by Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland, some of his fellow Cavaliers teammates and personnel, as well as many other notable celebrities, are set to join him on the field on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

One of Garland's current teammates set to take the field is NBA Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star forward Evan Mobley. Selected by Cleveland with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mobley earned his first career NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award and NBA All-Star selection this past season. The 24-year-old has also earned a pair of NBA All-Defensive First Team nods during his four-year NBA career.

Also set to participate is current Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson. Selected by Cleveland with the 20 th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the 22-year-old played 47 games during his rookie season this past year, averaging 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest primarily off the bench. Additionally, former Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, a 2016 NBA Champion with Cleveland, is set to take the field.

Cavaliers Head Coach Kenny Atkinson and President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman headline members of the team's staff who are also set to take part in the festivities.

Atkinson, the reigning NBA Coach of the Year, had a remarkable campaign in his first season as Cleveland's head coach. He helped guide the Cavaliers to a 64-18 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference, as the team advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Under his leadership, Cleveland began the 2024-25 campaign with a 15-game winning streak, becoming the fourth team in NBA history to start a season 15-0.

Altman has been a three-time runner-up for the NBA's Executive of the Year Award during his Cavaliers tenure, including for this past season. He has been a member of Cleveland's front office since 2012.

While many Cavaliers players and staff are set to participate, many additional celebrities are set to take the field as well.

This group includes Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports Group and a Cleveland native, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, and former Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Chicago Bulls guard Talen Horton-Tucker.

A full initial roster list is below (subject to change).

NAME BIO

Ariane Kirkpatrick CEO & President, The AKA Team & Mavuno

Brandon Cavanaugh NBA Agent, Klutch Sports Group

Camryn Justice Reporter, News 5 Cleveland

Danita Harris Anchor, WKYC 3News

Des Nunnery Entrepreneur & Community Leader

DJ E-V Award-Winning Artist, DJ, & Entrepreneur

DJ Steph Floss Official DJ, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Forward, Cleveland Cavaliers

Freddie Gibbs Grammy-Nominated Rapper

G Herbo Rapper

Grant Gilbert VP, Basketball and Business Operations, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson Forward, Cleveland Cavaliers

Joe Haden Former Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Josh Cribbs Former Return Specialist and Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Atkinson Head Coach, Cleveland Cavaliers

Koby Altman President of Basketball Operations, Cleveland Cavaliers

Michael Sirpilla CEO, Society Brands

Miles Bridges Forward, Charlotte Hornets

Remy Murrey Reporter, News 5 Cleveland

Rich Paul CEO, Klutch Sports Group

Ricky Smith (aka Rickonia) Viral Personality

Rumor Rell Influencer & Entertainer

Shontel Brown Member of U.S. House of Representatives

Talen Horton-Tucker Guard, NBA Free Agent

Tristan Thompson Center, NBA Free Agent

This star-studded celebrity roster sets the stage for an exciting afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. Gates will open at 2 p.m., with a pregame Home Run Derby set to start at 3 p.m. followed by the Celebrity Softball Game set to begin at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the 2025 Darius Garland Celebrity Softball Game are available for purchase.

For more information about the event, visit milb.com/lake-county.







