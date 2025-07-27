Two-Out Rally in Sixth Inning Propels Picantes to 5-2 Win Over Lugnuts

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game series, Los Picantes de Lake County (16-13, 51-44) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (12-17, 48-47) by a final score of 5-2 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

With the game tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, a two-out rally by Lake County proved to be the difference in the game.

After DH Maick Collado hit a leadoff single and 2B Christian Knapczyk reached on a fielding error, the next two Picantes hitters were retired. But Lake County broke the tie with a two-out RBI single from RF Nick Mitchell, who advanced to second base on the play.

Moments later, Knapczyk scored on a wild pitch from Lugnuts RHP Tom Reisinger (L, 4-1), which also allowed Mitchell to advance to third base. Picantes SS Jose Devers then concluded the rally with a two-out RBI double, which put Lake County ahead 4-1.

Reisinger suffered his first loss of the season, permitting three unearned runs on three hits, while throwing a pair of strikeouts in two innings of relief for the visitors.

Both teams eventually added another run to their respective totals.

First, Lansing CF Ryan Lasko, MLB Pipeline's No. 15 Athletics prospect, hit a two-out solo home run off Picantes RHP Dwayne Matos (W, 2-0) in the top of the seventh inning. The Lake County right-hander earned his second win of the year, allowing just one run on one hit, while throwing two strikeouts to one walk in 1.1 innings out of the Picantes bullpen.

Then, with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Lake County LF Esteban González hit an RBI single to give Los Picantes a 5-2 edge.

Lake County RHP Jack Jasiak (S, 11) then worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 11th save of the season in his 12th opportunity. The right-hander pitched two shutout innings of relief for Los Picantes, surrendering three hits and one walk, while throwing three strikeouts.

Lake County LHP Jackson Humphries (ND), MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Guardians prospect, did not record a decision in one of his best starts of the season. The southpaw pitched a High-A-best 5.2 innings, permitting just one run on one hit, while throwing five strikeouts to just two walks in 85 pitches (49 strikes). Humphries was perfect his first time through the Lugnuts order, retiring 13 of his first 14 batters faced.

Lansing RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (ND), MLB Pipeline's No. 29 Athletics prospect, did not record a decision for the Lugnuts. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits, while throwing one strikeout and one walk in 73 pitches (44 strikes).

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases. Also, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Steven Kwan Superman Bobblehead, presented by Ohio Lottery. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Jose Devers recorded his 42nd extra-base hit and 28th double of the season on Saturday night, both of which lead the Midwest League. The 22-year-old is one of just five MiLB players with at least 40 extra-base hits, 25 doubles, and 10 stolen bases this year.

- OF Nick Mitchell extended his hitting streak to 10 games across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg on Saturday night. The 21-year-old is batting .300 (12-for-40) with one triple, four RBI, five walks, and three stolen bases during this span.

- RHP Jack Jasiak earned his 11th save of the season on Saturday night. The 2022 12th-round pick out of South Florida is the only MiLB pitcher with at least 10 saves, at least 50 strikeouts, and fewer than 10 walks this year.

- LHP Jackson Humphries pitched a High-A best 5.2 innings on Saturday night. The 2022 eighth-round pick out of Fuquay-Varina HS (NC) reached this mark for just the second time in his professional career, joining his career-high six innings on Aug. 21, 2024 start at Salem (Single-A, BOS).







