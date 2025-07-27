Whitecaps Win Series in Peoria

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







PEORIA, IL - The West Michigan Whitecaps got five strong innings from their newest pitcher and a tiebreaking two-run homer from Andrew Jenkins in the seventh to hang on for a 7-6 win over the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park on Sunday afternoon.

Righty Josh Randall, who joined the Whitecaps this week, tossed five innings in his West Michigan debut, allowing five hits and one unearned run without walking a batter and striking out six. With the score even at five, Jenkins launched his third home run of the series to make the difference in the contest. The victory gives West Michigan a series win, four games to two, and a 7-2 record on their nine-game road trip. The team returns home for a 12-game homestand - part of 24 of their last 36 games inside of LMCU Ballpark before the 'Caps play in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

The 'Caps offense got to work early on Sunday, plating the game's first run for the sixth time in this six-game series when Izaac Pacheco laced a run-scoring double to score Austin Murr, and Jenkins collected an RBI single to get Pacheco to the plate to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the third, John Peck's groundball to short and throw to the plate was just late, allowing Seth Stephenson to score and extend the 'Caps lead to 3-0. After Stephenson and Murr drove home runs with base hits in the fourth, the Chiefs mounted their comeback in the sixth. Run-scoring singles from Chase Adkison and Tre Richardson highlighted a four-run frame to even the score at five. The game would not remain tied for long as Jenkins blasted his third home run of the series, a two-run shot that put West Michigan back in front by a score of 7-5. Peoria plated a run in the bottom of the frame on a wild pitch and put the leadoff man on base to begin the eighth, but former starters-turned-relievers Joe Adametz and Colin Fields combined to retire the final six consecutive Peoria hitters to seal the series win for West Michigan.

The Whitecaps' record improves to 64-31 overall and 20-10 in the back half of 2025, while the Chiefs' record sinks to 13-17 in the second half and 39-56 on the year. Dariel Fregio (3-0) tossed 1.1 innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run to pick up his third win of the season, while Chiefs righty Tanner Jacobson (5-5) allowed the go-ahead homer to Jenkins, enough to give him his fifth loss of the year. Fields' perfect ninth gave the righty his third save of the season. Jenkins and Stephenson each collected multi-hit games for the 'Caps in the victory, while Stephenson added a pair of stolen bases and Jenkins finished the contest with three RBI.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps return home for a 12-game homestand beginning with a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons at LMCU Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.