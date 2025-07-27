Avant Excels But Captains Tip Lugs, 1-0

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Corey Avant impressed with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings, but a Jacob Cozart seventh-inning sacrifice fly gave the Lake County Captains (17-13, 52-44) a 1-0 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (12-18, 48-48) on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Captains won five of six games in the series.

Avant struck out top Guardians prospects Alfonsin Rosario and Ralphy Velaquez in the first, prospect Jaison Chourio in the second, Kyle Dernedde and Christian Knapczyk in the third, Velazquez again in the fourth, and Cozart in the fifth, all the while allowing just two hits and two walks on 77 pitches.

Captains lefty Caden Favors countered with six innings of two-hit ball, striking out two, to hand a scoreless game over to the bullpens.

19-year-old Wei-En Lin mowed through Rosario, Velazquez and Chourio in the bottom of the sixth, but gave up a one-out triple to Nick Mitchell in the seventh. Cozart followed with a line drive to left fielder Rodney Green, Jr., whose throw to the plate arrived too late to stop the speedy Mitchell from scoring the game's first run.

Lin departed the game with two runners aboard and two outs in the eighth inning due to precautionary reasons; Henry Gómez entered and retired Chourio on a flyout to keep the deficit at a run.

In the ninth, Casey Yamauchi drew a leadoff walk from Izaak Martinez. Two batters later, Nate Nankil was drilled by a pitch to put the tying and go-ahead runs on. Robert Wegielnik relieved Martinez and set down Tommy White on a popout and Jared Dickey with a strikeout to save the Caps' win.

The Lugnuts now return home, welcoming in the Cedar Rapids Kernels from July 29 through August 3. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.