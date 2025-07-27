Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs South Bend)

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Sunday, July 27, 2025 l Game #93 (28)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (14-15, 36-59) at Dayton Dragons (9-18, 30-62)

RH Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 1.50) vs. RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.70)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Saturday: South Bend 4, Dayton 1. Tipp City's Kenten Egbert tossed six strong innings as Cubs pitchers limited the Dragons to only three hits. Dayton trailed 2-0 when Johnny Ascanio singled in a run in the bottom of the third, but the Dragons did not have a hit over the final six innings.

Current Series vs. South Bend: The Dragons are 2-3 so far in the six-game set, winning on Thursday and Friday. The Dayton team batting average in the series is .226 with a team ERA of 4.80. Dayton has averaged 3.2 runs per game in the set. The Dragons have not committed an error in the series. The Dragons have stolen 10 bases in the series, their season-high for 2025 (six of the steals came on Friday).

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have not committed an error in the first five games of this series. Since the inception of the six-game series in 2021, the Dragons have never completed a six-game set without committing an error.

The Dragons stole 6 bases on Friday, giving them 10 in the set. Their 2025 team high for steals in an entire 6-game series prior to this set was eight.

Carlos Jorge is hitting .315 in the Second Half season to rank 11th in the MWL. He has 15 second half steals to rank tied for third in the league.

Jack Moss has been extremely productive in his first 14 games with the Dragons, going 13 for 37 (.351) with an OPS of .816.

Ariel Almonte over his last four games is 7 for 16 (.438) with two doubles.

John Michael Faile over his last three games is 4 for 10 (.400) with a home run, four runs scored, and 3 RBI.

Irvin Machuca since coming off the injured list has four scoreless relief outings, each for one inning with 1 save.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, July 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-8, 7.03) at West Michigan

Wednesday, July 30 (12:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 6.91) at West Michigan

Thursday, July 31 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-5, 4.09) at West Michigan

Friday, August 1 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-7, 4.84) at West Michigan

Saturday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero at West Michigan

Sunday, August 3 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant at West Michigan

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Remaining TV games on Dayton's CW: August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, Sept. 5, Sept. 7.







