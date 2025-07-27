TinCaps Game Information: July 27 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

July 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-14, 46-48) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (16-12, 56-38)

Sunday, July 27 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 2:05 PM | Game 95 of 131

LHP Luis Gutierrez (1-0, 3.08 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Olivares (4-3, 3.99 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps struggled at the plate in Saturday night's 7-0 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate).

SET STARTERS: TinCaps starting pitching is having its best month of the season. Across 20 starts in July, Fort Wayne ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in ERA (2.95), WHIP (1.18), innings pitched (94 2/3), K/BB ratio (2.86), walks allowed (28), and wins (6). The group leads the league with five quality starts.

260 TO THE SHOW SPOTLIGHT: 2019 Fort Wayne TinCap Xavier Edwards went 3-for-5 yesterday in the Miami Marlins' series-clinching win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Edwards has hits in nine of his last 10 games and is hitting .333 in July. As a 19-year-old shortstop for the 'Caps, he led the Midwest League in batting average (.336) amongst hitters with at least 300 plate appearances.

ON DECK: Following their nine-game road trip, the Fort Wayne TinCaps head back to Parkview Field to take on the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons. The Loons and TinCaps are two and a half games apart in the Midwest League East Division Second-Half Standings. One playoff spot is still up for grabs in the second half with 37 games left.

R-JACK MAKING AN IMPACT: TinCap infielder Ryan Jackson has a hit in every game this series following his two-hit showing on Saturday. The former USC Trojan has eight hits in his last six games, hitting .421 in the stretch. Jackson has played four different positions in this series (2B, 3B, SS, LF).

WALK THE LINE: Following his two walks drawn on Friday, including a game-tying RBI walk in the ninth, Ryan Jackson is now tied for second with Rafael Devers in all of affiliated baseball with 74 walks. He trails Juan Soto (83) and sits just ahead of Aaron Judge, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Schwarber. Jackson has a strong grip on the lead in all of Minor League Baseball this year and has reached base safely in 27 of the 29 games played with the TinCaps since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore in mid-June.

BUTTERS BACK TO BARRELS: Infielder Brandon Butterworth began July hitting .392 (20-51), before starting 4-for-30 out of the All-Star Break. Butterworth smacked a pair of base hits yesterday for his 21st multi-hit game this season. The infielder has seven multi-hit games this month and is hitting .293 in 20 July contests. Butterworth is tied with Danny De Andrade of Cedar Rapids for the Midwest League lead in triples (7), is tied for 4th in runs scored (59), and 6th in extra-base hits (34).

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT: After not playing an extra-inning tilt in their first 87 games of the season, the TinCaps have played two in the last week. The 'Caps took Saturday's matchup against Lake County before dropping Saturday night's 10th-inning affair. Each of the first four games in this series was decided by two runs or less.

THE STREAK AT ITS PEAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins continued his historic scoreless streak Thursday, securing his eighth save in a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He has not allowed a run in his last 31 innings across his previous 24 outings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning and outing streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season and the longest in franchise history. The mark broke Colby Blueberg's previous record (28 IP) from 2015 after two scoreless innings on Saturday. Hawkins has a 1.54 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP while opponents are batting just .123 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Hawkins has struck out 12 of the last 20 batters he's faced (60.0%). Across the streak, he has struck out 42 with a .099 batting average against him. Overall, he is tied for 4th in appearances (30), ranks 3rd in the league in saves (8), is tied for 4th in wins (7), and is 2nd amongst relievers in strikeouts (57). His 37.3 K% is 2nd amongst arms with at least 30 innings pitched. After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo is second in Minor League Baseball in walks. The No. 27 Padres prospect has 42 free passes in the last 44 games, which includes four three-walk showings. Across the stretch, he has walked 22.5% of the time. The 20-year-old is now tied for 3rd in the Midwest League with 57 walks.







