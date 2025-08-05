Pair of Home Runs Not Enough in TinCaps' Series Opener

South Bend, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't come back in Tuesday night's series-opening 6-5 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

Fort Wayne (18-19, 49-53) scored the first three runs of the game. Lamar King Jr. (No. 11 Padres prospect) singled home Kasen Wells for his first High-A hit. Rosman Verdugo (No. 21 Padres prospect) and Braedon Karpathios (No. 27 Padres prospect) hit back-to-back solo home runs in the third inning to extend the lead to 3-0. Verdugo finished the night going 3-for-3 and reached base in all four of his plate appearances.

Right-hander Ian Koenig put together his longest start of the campaign for Fort Wayne in the loss. The 24-year-old worked seven innings and has gone six frames or more in four of his last five starts.

South Bend (18-18, 41-61) plated four runs in the fourth to take the lead, and the Cubs never looked back. Catcher Ariel Armas led the charge by going 3-for-3 and driving in four runs. His two-run homer in the sixth inning is his fifth long ball of the season.

