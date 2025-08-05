Pair of Home Runs Not Enough in TinCaps' Series Opener
August 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
South Bend, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't come back in Tuesday night's series-opening 6-5 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.
Fort Wayne (18-19, 49-53) scored the first three runs of the game. Lamar King Jr. (No. 11 Padres prospect) singled home Kasen Wells for his first High-A hit. Rosman Verdugo (No. 21 Padres prospect) and Braedon Karpathios (No. 27 Padres prospect) hit back-to-back solo home runs in the third inning to extend the lead to 3-0. Verdugo finished the night going 3-for-3 and reached base in all four of his plate appearances.
Right-hander Ian Koenig put together his longest start of the campaign for Fort Wayne in the loss. The 24-year-old worked seven innings and has gone six frames or more in four of his last five starts.
South Bend (18-18, 41-61) plated four runs in the fourth to take the lead, and the Cubs never looked back. Catcher Ariel Armas led the charge by going 3-for-3 and driving in four runs. His two-run homer in the sixth inning is his fifth long ball of the season.
Next Game: Wednesday, August 6 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 24 Padres prospect)
- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Erian Rodriquez
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from August 5, 2025
- Wisconsin Wins Wild One at Dozer on Tuesday - Peoria Chiefs
- Pair of Home Runs Not Enough in TinCaps' Series Opener - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Rattlers Win As Top Brewers Prospects Debut - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Lugnuts Down Loons 6-3 in Extras, Spoil Serwinowski's Nine Strikeout Debut - Great Lakes Loons
- 'Caps Pop Kernels, 6-0 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Captains Shut out Dragons 6-0 in Series Opener Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Fight Back, Then Hold on for Series-Opening 6-5 Win - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Blank Kernels 6-0, Take Series Opener - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 5 at South Bend Cubs - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- Pair of Home Runs Not Enough in TinCaps' Series Opener
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 5 at South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Salvage Series Finale Against Loons
- TinCaps Game Information: August 3 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)
- TinCaps Fall in Saturday Night Contest at Parkview Field